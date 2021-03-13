Bowling Green’s Isaiah Mason is starting to get that senior feeling.
As the Purples get ready to start the postseason, it's the final chapter of a stellar career at Bowling Green for the senior guard and Mr. Basketball candidate.
“It’s kind of scary, but it is very exciting,” Mason said. “The next game we play, if we lose then we are out. I’ve got that sense of urgency that it is time to pick things up.”
Mason has been making an impact for the Purples throughout the past four years. After playing five varsity games at Greenwood, Mason has been a force for Bowling Green the past four years. He has more than 1,500 points and almost 800 rebounds as a Purple, leading the team in scoring and rebounding each of the past three seasons.
It’s a legacy Mason said he’s yet to think about, but definitely one he will eventually cherish.
“Bowling Green is a very special place to be and a very competitive place to be,” Mason said. “I knew from day one if I didn’t bring my ‘A’ game then I would be on the bench all the time. They took me under their wing and they showed me that if you want to go to the next level you have to compete and you can’t be scared. I salute all the people along the way that have pushed me to make me a better player.
“I’ve enjoyed every step that I’ve taken with Bowling Green and I wouldn’t change a bit of it.”
Mason said the competitive drive has led to determination to always expand his game, adding that last season was a perfect example. He knew his strength was his mid-range game, but when teams started taking that away he worked on expanding his range as well as trying to get stronger so he could have more success getting to the rim.
“I just know that this game is a very cutthroat game,” Mason said. “If you are not able to do something, then they will pick that out and they will make you do what you can’t do. You have to work on everything and every aspect of the game – whether it is offense or defense, getting stronger, faster or quicker. I’ve learned my weaknesses, watched film on them and tried to work on them as well.”
That work ethic includes the defensive end of the floor. It’s something D.G. Sherrill saw as a spectator the past three years, but he has had a chance to see it up close even more in his return as Bowling Green's coach.
“Who has had a better year than Isaiah Mason has had?” Sherrill said. “He’s got numerous double-doubles. He’s got a great scoring average. He guards the other team’s best player every night out – whether the other guy is a post or a guard. Who has had a better year?
“And the thing about him is, he just punches the clock every day. He comes in and works hard. He leads. He is much more vocal this year. He is a really nice kid and he cares. He cares about his teammates. He cares about the program. It has been a lot of fun to coach him this year.”
And Mason said it’s been a lot of fun to be able to play. He signed with Northern Kentucky before the season, a decision that Mason said allowed him to relax and enjoy this year even more.
But this senior year has proven to be unlike any other, with the coronavirus pandemic causing the season to start late. Then the Purples had to shut down about a week into the season.
While the stops and starts have been frustrating, Mason said he thinks it has ultimately made him appreciate the game even more.
“I believe that God has a plan for everybody, so I believe this was not a mistake,” Mason said. “This has shown us that you have to hit adversity with your all and just overcome things like that. I think this showed us that you have to respect the game and play every game like it is your last because you never know when it is going to be taken away.”
Mason enters the postseason with accolades piling up. He was named the Region 4 player of the year by the coaches earlier, then received the same honor by the NABC on Friday – making him a finalist for Mr. Basketball.
“It’s an honor to be in that company,” Mason said. “I owe it to the man above. I’m a very competitive person. I want to win this Mr. Basketball thing, but I know even if I don't, that I respect whoever wins it and I am blessed to be able to play the game that I love.”
And while Northern Kentucky awaits, there is one more mission left to accomplish at Bowling Green – a region title. The Purples have fallen one game short each of Mason’s last three seasons, losing in the region title game. He said he can’t think of a better way to end his career than a trip to Rupp Arena and an appearance in the Sweet 16.
“It would be very special,” Mason said. “I have always wanted to do that. Any player that has ever played in Kentucky has wanted to do that, but we have taken the approach the last three years to just focus on one game at a time. We are focused on the next game ahead of us. We just want to play the game, play it the right way, and I think maybe that is what can take us (to the Sweet 16) this year.”