Bowling Green standout Isaiah Mason made it official on Friday, signing to play college basketball at Northern Kentucky University.
Mason said he considered Morehead State, Eastern Kentucky, Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt before choosing Northern Kentucky.
"There was something about NKU that gave me the feeling like I was more of a priority," Mason said. "They were also the ones who first believed I had a chance to play Division I basketball, so that was a big part of it."
"I'm excited that NKU gave me this opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at the next level. It's a great day and I am very blessed and appreciative to have it."
Mason enters his senior season as one of the top players in Region 4 and a potential Mr. Basketball candidate. Mason averaged 16.1 points and 9.4 rebounds last season, leading the Purples in both categories.
He joins an NKU team coached by former Western Kentucky player and coach Darrin Horn. NKU finished 23-9 in Horn's first season as head coach last year, winning the Horizon League Tournament.
"He's a great coach," Mason said. "I have some former teammates, club teammates, that play for him right now. They say he is a great guy, so I am excited to get there and have him teach me things that he knows -- and just play for him and have fun."
Mason said Friday's signing is a big relief, allowing him to focus on the upcoming season which is now scheduled to begin on Jan. 4
"Just knowing that I have a guarantee as of right now and that I am going to get to go to that next level is just amazing," Mason said.
