Host Mayfield erupted for 37 first-quarter points and never looked back Friday in a 58-14 victory over Edmonson County in the KHSAA Class 2A regional finals.
Edmonson County (6-7) got going on offense late in the game with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. Chance Lucas broke the scoring drought for the Wildcats with a 21-yard touchdown run, then Eddie Acosta hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Jon Smith for the final touchdown of the night.
Jayden Stinson was 7-of-8 passing for 184 yards and three touchdowns for Mayfield (12-1). Kylan Galbreath rushed for 77 yards and three touchdowns, and Kade Neeley had two touchdown receptions for the Cardinals.
Smith passed for 73 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats. Isaiah Johnson had two catches for 40 yards in the loss.
Mayfield 37 14 7 0 – 58
Edmonson County 0 0 0 14 – 14
First Quarter
Mayfield – Kylan Galbreath 4 run (Micah Haley kick), 8:03
Mayfield – Tate Puckett 65 pass from Jayden Stinson (Haley kick), 7:19
Mayfield – Kade Neely 24 pass from Stinson (Jax Rogers run), 4:55
Mayfield – Neely 21 pass from Stinson (Haley kick), 1:39
Mayfield – Nathan Watkins 15 interception return (PAT blocked), 1:26
Mayfield – Safety, 1:00
Second Quarter
Mayfield – Galbreath 11 run (Haley kick), 9:56
Mayfield – Galbreath 1 run (Haley kick), 3:42
Third Quarter
Mayfield – Jutoraius Starks 26 run (Blake McManus kick), 7:50
Fourth Quarter
EC – Chance Lucas 21 run (PAT failed), 8:45
EC – Eddie Acosta 28 pass from Jon Smith (Smith pass), 4:25
