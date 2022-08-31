Bowling Green sophomore Eva McCay scored a pair of goals to lead the visiting Lady Purples to a 6-0 girls’ soccer win over District 14 rival Warren Central on Tuesday.
Adelyn Drane, Katie Donelson, Reese Lowery and Maggie Morris each chipped in with a goal, and Zippi Willgruber tallied an assist in the win.
Goalkeepers Jaycee Pattersona and Isabelle Riehn combined to post the shutout for Bowling Green (7-1-1 overall, 2-0 District 14), which is back in action Saturday at home against South Oldham in the Purples Showcase.
Warren Central (3-4-1, 0-2) is at Barren County on Thursday.
TCC 3, Russellville 0
Madison Henderson scored a pair of goals and Ciara Collins added another as host Todd County Central topped District 13 rival Russellville 3-0 on Tuesday.
Lady Panthers goalkeeper Aliyah Kennedy finished with 20 saves in the loss.
Russellville (5-2, 1-2) hosts district rival Franklin-Simpson on Sept. 6.
Boys’ soccer
Greenwood 3, Warren East 2
Andy Alfaro scored a pair of goals to lead host Greenwood to a 3-2 win over Warren East on Tuesday.
Ian Dambrowitz also scored a goal and Nye Reh and Anthony Hercules provided assists. Gators goalkeeper Carson Berger finished with three saves.
Greenwood (3-4) will face George Rogers Clark and St. Xavier in the Purples Classic on Saturday at Bowling Green.
Neyson Duran and Misael Giron scored goals and Andrew Barbalas notched an assist for the Raiders. Goalkeeper Steven Rodriguez finished with 11 saves for Warren East (3-2), which was set to host Glasgow on Wednesday.
Bowling Green 4, Daviess County 0
Bowling Green got goals from Yaredi Yaredi, David Yusk, Tomas Gonzaga and Braden Widener in Tuesday’s 4-0 home win over Daviess County.
Shukurani Makiwa, Njangu Layi and Kabutu Rashidi tallied assists for the Purples.
Goalkeeper Jackson Rodgers tallied the shutout for Bowling Green (4-1), which hosts St. Xavier and Central Hardin in the Purples Classic on Saturday.
Barren County 4, Hart County 0
Barren County’s Micah Wilson tallied a hat trick with four goals to lead the host Trojans to a 4-0 win over Hart County on Tuesday.
Tyler Hagan, Alan Edberg and Jehu Garcia-Hernandez each provided an assist in the win.
Goalkeeper Gavin McCord finished with five saves to record the shutout for Barren County (7-3), which hosts District 14 foe Warren East on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson 10, Logan County 0
Oscar Lopez produced a hat trick with three goals and added a pair of assists to spark host Franklin-Simpson to a 10-0 win over District 13 rival Logan County on Tuesday.
Griff Banton scored two goals and had an assist, Peyton Martin tallied a pair of goals, and Gabe Jones totaled a goal and two assists. Also for the Wildcats, Kaden Goodwin and Sam Mylor scored one goal each, and Joseph McClendon, Ariel Molina Jr., and Andrew Hays notched one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Connor Vincent made one save to preserve the shutout for Franklin-Simpson (9-2, 2-1), which was set to host Warren Central in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament on Wednesday.
Logan County (0-8, 0-2) hosts Butler County on Thursday.
Russellville 12, ACS 3
Dalton Gilbert produced a double hat trick with seven goals and added an assist to lead host Russellville to a 12-3 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Jeremiah Smith tallied two goals and two assists, Samuel Cruz had a goal and two assists, and Ethan O Neal and Akshar Patel chipped in with a goal and an assist each. Noah Harris added two assists and Jayden Russell and Riley Hatfield finished with one assist each.
Panthers goalkeeper Talon Stratton finished with eight saves. Russellville (2-4) is back in action Thursday at District 13 foe Todd County Central.
Aaron Shain scored two goals, Sammy Jines had a goal and an assist, and Blade Workman tallied an assist for Allen County-Scottsville (1-6). The Patriots visit Hart County on Thursday.
Volleyball
Greenwood 3, Warren East 0
Aubrey Packer tallied 20 kills and added nine digs to boost host Greenwood to a 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-20) win over Warren East on Tuesday.
Addi McEwing had seven kills, Erin Jones tallied five kills, Sophia Watterson totaled 22 assists, five digs and four service aces, Halleigh House had 18 digs and four aces, Emma Schneller finished with nine digs and four aces, and Kaelyn Morgan had seven digs for the Lady Gators.
Makenna Rine had eight kills and 16 digs, Baleigh Young tallied seven kills and two blocks, Mia Andrews had four kills and three blocks, Jada Knight totaled 22 assists and 17 digs, Cayden Vandiver added 20 digs, Darby Barnett had 11 digs and three aces, and Carli Dragoo finished with eight digs for the Lady Raiders.
Greenwood (3-6) hosts District 14 rival Bowling Green on Sept. 6. Warren East (7-2) is at District 15 foe Glasgow on Thursday.
Logan County 3, Franklin-Simpson 0
Visiting Logan County picked up a 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-9) win over District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Mackenzie Phelps had three kills, Aubrey Sams tallied three blocks, 29 assists and six digs, Marianna Ortiz had three blocks, Julia Warren totaled 12 assists and seven digs, and Addi Jo Lanham and Caydence Johnson each had 10 assists for the Lady Wildcats in the loss.
Franklin-Simpson (4-6, 1-2) hosts Hart County on Thursday.
Logan County (8-2, 3-0) visits district rival Todd County Central on Sept. 6.