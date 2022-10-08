South Warren’s Sydney McClanahan earned a top-10 finish at the KHSAA girls’ state golf tournament, battling through a tough second day on Saturday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Entering the day tied for third, McClanahan shot a 5-over par 77 to finish with a 9-over 153, tying for eighth overall.
“I’m really excited,” McClanahan said. “I’ve worked really hard and I’ve had a lot of support. My family has been so supportive. Without the support of my family, friends, coaches and teammates I wouldn’t have been able to do this.”
McClanahan had three birdies on the day, but perhaps her best effort of the day came on the final hole – when she was able to get up and down out of a sand trap to save par.
“The course played pretty tough today,” McClanahan said. “Not as tough as yesterday, but the wind was out today and it was a little colder. My putting was really good and my chipping was really good, so that really helps whenever you have a bad iron shot.”
South Warren was sixth overall as a team, finishing with a two-day total of 713. Ainslee Cruce carded an 82 on Saturday, with Stella Forney finishing with a 93 and Elsie Espinola finishing her final round with a 96.
“I never dreamed that we would be here at the final step going into this season with such young, inexperienced players,” South Warren coach Eric Holeman said. “I’m proud of the work they did to get here. The top four or five teams were tough. I thought our scores as a team could have been a little bit better, but it wasn’t far off from my estimation.”
Bowling Green finished eighth overall with a two-day total of 730. It was the Lady Purples’ first appearance in the state tournament as a team since 2005.
Hallie Jo Simpson led Bowling Green on Saturday with an 89. Jenna Harston carded a 91, Caroline Childers fired a 92 and Macy Meisel finished with a 93.
Bowling Green coach Jay Hollis said it was a great experience for the team.
“We always have high expectations,” Hollis said. “We always want to do well, but it’s been a great experience. I’m so thrilled for our seniors – Hallie Simpson and Macy Meisel – that they got to experience this in their golf career. And then everybody else is young. This might be a routine thing for some of our younger players that don’t remember what it was like not to get to go to state.
“It’s been really exciting. We are really thrilled to walk away and say we finished eighth in the state. I just put all the credit to the girls and how hard they worked.”
Logan County’s Abby Grace Forbes finished tied for 40th overall. Forbes shot a 12-over 87 and finished the two day event with a 171.
Marshall County’s Trinity Beth was the individual champion, finishing with a two-day total 1-under 143 – three shots better than Lyon County’s Cathyrn Brown.
Madison Central won the team title, matching the boys’ state title earlier last week. Madison Central finished with a team score of 320, seven shots better than Marshall County.