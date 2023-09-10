Sydney McClanahan of South Warren High School hits her ball onto the green at hole 2 in the girls’ Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Caroline Childers of Bowling Green High School tees off on hole 1 in the girls’ Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Elsie Espinola of South Warren High School hits her ball out of the sand pit at hole 18 in the girls’ Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Sydney McClanahan of South Warren High School lines up her shot on hole 2 in the girls’ Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Jenna Harston of Bowling Green High School tees off on hole 1 in the girls’ Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Maddie Green of Warren East High School tees off on hole 10 in the girls’ Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Mia Usinger of Greenwood High School hits her ball down the green at hole 15 in the girls’ Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Sydney McClanahan made a bit of an adjustment prior to Saturday’s Women’s Bowling Green Invitational at Bowling Green Country Club.
While at a lesson with personal coach Todd Trimble, Trimble asked McClanahan how she was able to play with the grips she had on her clubs.
“I’d been playing with them since freshman year and they were preowned,” McClanahan said. “They were like really slippery. I had no control. I just thought I was sweating a lot more, but no.”
The new grips paid off immediately, as McClanahan finished fourth with a 5-over par 77. It was a big confidence boost for McClanahan, who will look to build off Saturday’s strong showing.
“I feel really good about it,” McClanahan said. “It was a lot of fun. The weather was perfect. I wish every round could be like this.
“It gives me confidence how I am practicing and spacing time out with school and friends and everything. I am doing it right, so just keep doing it the way it is.”
McClanahan finished her day with 13 pars and five bogeys. She said chipping was a big factor in her performance.
“I’ve really been working on that,” McClanahan said. “I had a lot of great up and downs after not having great iron shots.”
With the region tournament coming up in just over a week, McClanahan said she feels good about where her game is. She added she knows the course will be set up different, but the good performance is a big confidence boost with the state tournament once again taking place at Bowling Green Country Club.
“The greens are going to be a lot faster (at the state tournament),” McClanahan said. “They were slow today. I really think the way I played the course and managed it is going to give me confidence when I am out there in October.”
Sacred Heart Academy’s Kierra Yun and Marshall County’s Katie Roberts finished with even-par 72s, with Yun birding a playoff hole to take the individual title.
Marshall County’s Trinity Beth was third with a 2-over 74, with Cooper’s Reagan Ramage and Christian Academy of Louisville’s Brooklynn Bohnert tied for fifth one shot behind McClanahan.
Sacred Heart finished with a 310 to win the team title. Marshall County was second (321) with Madison Central third (340). South Warren finished fourth with a team score of 348.
