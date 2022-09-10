Sydney McClanahan of South Warren High School tees off on hole one during the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Ainslee Cruce of South Warren High School tees off on hole one during the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Kami Vonnahme of Greenwood High School hits her ball towards the green on hole 12 during the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Amy Tomblinson of Bowling Green High School hits her ball toward the green on hole four during the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Mia Usinger of Greenwood High School tees off on hole 13 during the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Stella Forney of South Warren High School hits her ball toward the green on hole four during the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Elsie Espinola of South Warren High School putts her ball on hole two during the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Macy Meisel of Bowling Green High School tees off on hole one during the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Emma Ahmed of Greenwood High School hits her ball towards the green on hole 12 during the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Jenna Harston of Bowling Green High School hits her ball toward the green on hole four during the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Jenna Reneau of South Warren High School hits her ball toward the green on hole four during the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Hallie Jo Simpson of Bowling Green High School hits her ball toward the green on hole two during the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
Caroline Childers of Bowling Green High School hits her ball toward the green on hole two during the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament at the Bowling Green Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Grace Ramey/gramey@bgdailynews.com)
South Warren’s Sydney McClanahan finished tied for 14th after shooting a 10-over 82 in the Bowling Green Invitational Tournament on Saturday at Bowling Green Country Club.
McClanahan was one of three local golfers to finish in the top 25 in the tournament that is a precursor to next month’s Leachman Buick/GMC/Cadillac Girls’ State Golf Tournament, which will take place at the same course. South Warren’s Anslee Cruce finished tied for 19th with a 12-over 84 while Franklin-Simpson’s Conleigh Wilson finished tied for 24th with a 14-over 86.
Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown was the individual winner with a 1-under 71. Shelby County’s Isabella Wiley finished second with a 1-over 73.
South Warren finished fifth with a team score of 347. Host Bowling Green finished seventh with a team score of 369.