RUSSELLVILLE – With her chances of repeating as individual champion at the Region 3 Golf Tournament slipping Tuesday at Rolling Hills Golf Course, South Warren sophomore Sydney McClanahan decided it was time to get aggressive.
McClanahan fired an eagle on the par-5 No. 16 hole to surge back in front of Franklin-Simpson senior Conleigh Wilson and held on for the one-shot win after firing a 4-over-par 76. It was the second straight title for McClanahan.
“I worked really hard to get here,” McClanahan said. “There were some really good people in the field. It was a huge honor to win today.”
McClanahan led the way for a South Warren squad that claimed its fourth team title in the past five years. Teammate Ainslee Cruce finished third with a 7-over 79.
“Four-time champs in a row there and then last year not fielding a team with just Sydney and Ainslee as individuals, that was our focus – to get those team scores posted back up,” South Warren coach Eric Holeman said. “I didn’t think we would come this far this fast, but the girls put in a ton of work and we tied our season-low round as a team here today.”
McClanahan had a two-shot lead over Wilson after 11, but bogeys on three of the next four holes allowed Wilson to pull even before McClanahan answered with the eagle to regain a two-shot advantage.
“It was a crazy eagle,” McClanahan said. “I had just bogeyed two in a row because I three-putted and I was like, ‘Let’s go get an eagle on this hole.’ And I did.”
McClanahan also credited Holeman for helping her turn things around.
“I was pretty nervous, but he calmed me down and made me laugh a little bit,” McClanahan said. “I wasn’t as tense anymore and I went out there and got an eagle.”
A bogey on 17 cut McClanahan’s lead to one, but she two-putt for par on 18 to clinch the championship.
“I was actually shaking,” McClanahan said. “When I got within a foot (on the first putt) I was like, ‘Can I finish, please?’ because I was shaking so much.”
Wilson said she didn’t realize she was even with McClanahan heading into the final three holes.
“I actually didn’t check the score all day,” Wilson said. “I was just playing, trying to improve my score from how I played at all-state.”
She added she’s excited about next week’s semi-state in Owensboro.
“The past couple of days I’ve found my swing again, so it certainly has built up my confidence. Maybe I will do well up there and make it to state. I’ve never been, so it will be something special if I get to make it my last year.”
South Warren finished with a team score of 335. Bowling Green finished second with a score of 358 – six shots better than Barren County. Both South Warren and Bowling Green advance to next week’s semi-state in Owensboro.
Hallie Jo Simpson led the way for the Lady Purples with a fifth-place effort, shooting an 85.
“One of our season goals was to qualify for that next round, the first round of state,” Bowling Green coach Jay Hollis said. “It’s always good that you are able to make those preseason benchmarks that you have made. I’m excited for the girls. They’ve worked hard all year.”
This is the first time Bowling Green has qualified for a state competition since 2005. The Lady Purples also finished second last year, but only one team from each region qualified for state in 2021.
“It is special for us,” Hollis said. “It’s been a work in progress for four years. I took over the program in 2019. We started setting our mind on let’s try to get here, let’s try to get there. It’s all about setting goals, but all of the success is on them. These girls have worked hours getting better – not just this season, but for multiple seasons.”
Nine golfers joined Wilson as individuals advancing to the semi-state round – Logan County’s Abby-Grace Forbes and Emma Fitzgerald, Monroe County’s Katelyn Vibbert, Barren County’s Lucy Zalla, Chloe Witcher and Kinsey Edwards, Cumberland County’s Kenzie Willen, Edmonson County’s Makayla Hogg and Warren East’s Briley Choate.
Allen County-Scottsville's Ella Anderson is the alternate after beating Greenwood's Mia Usinger in a playoff.
The new format will feature teams from Region 1 through Region 4, with the top three teams and top 15 players not on the top three teams advancing to the final round of the state tournament at Bowling Green Country Club on Oct. 7.