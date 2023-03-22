Greenwood junior Reed McClard went 3-for-3 at the plate and drove in four runs to lead the visiting Gators to a 19-0 win in five innings against Cumberland County in baseball action Tuesday.
Cyler Talley added a 3-for-4 day with three runs scored and three RBIs, Zachary Davis was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Drake Bowers went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Canon Jaggers was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Also for the Gators, Nathan Howard had a double and two RBIs, Axel Dysholm tallied a double, an RBI and scored three runs, James Russell drove in two runs and scored two runs, and Ryan Loiars, Aiden O'Hara and James Francis each added an RBI in the win.
Blake Marks started on the mound and earned the win after firing three scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out five batters. Russell finished up with two scoreless innings in relief, striking out two.
Greenwood (4-1) is back in action Friday against Anderson County in the Greenwood HS Hot Rods Classic at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Logan County 8, ACS 3
Davin Yates went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs to pace visiting Logan County to an 8-3 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Montgomery Milam added a 2-for-5 day, and Samuel Hayes tallied an RBI for the Cougars.
Logan County starting pitcher Isaac Stanley earned the win after firing five innings, allowing three runs (one earned) off two hits and three walks while striking out seven. Jacob Regan tossed two scoreless innings in relief, striking out one.
Logan County (2-2) visits Warren Central for a Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament game Saturday.
Softball
Barren County 7, Clinton County 1
Chloe Witcher fired a complete game to lead visiting Barren County to a 7-1 win over Clinton County on Tuesday.
Witcher allowed just one unearned run off three hits and a walk while striking out nine to earn the victory.
Riley Reed was 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Abby Elmore went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Katie Murphy homered and scored two runs as part of a two-RBI day, and Lizzie Smith added a triple for the Trojanettes.
Barren County (4-0) is set to host Russell County on Friday.
ACS 16, Monroe County 2
Brooklyn Oliver homered as part of a 3-for-3 day at the plate to boost host Allen County-Scottsville to a 16-2 win in five innings over Monroe County on Tuesday.
Oliver also earned the win after starting in the circle, allowing two unearned runs off two hits while fanning five over three innings. Addison Ausbrooks finished up with two scoreless innings of relief for the Lady Patriots.
Ally Anderson was 4-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs, Kaitlyn Duncan went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Shiloh Knievel was 2-for-2 in the win.
Also for ACS, Jacie Rice tallied three RBIs, Ausbrooks had a solo home run, Clara Berry notched a triple and three RBIs and Addison Law tallied a double and three RBIs.
ACS (2-0) is slated to visit Clinton County on Thursday.