Bowling Green's girls' basketball team dropped a 45-38 decision to McCracken County in the Queen of the Commonwealth tournament Wednesday at Bullitt East High School.
Meadow Tisdale led the Lady Purples with 16 points and eight rebounds.
Claire Johnson had 16 points and Destiny Thomas added 10 points for McCracken County.
On Tuesday, Bowling Green claimed a 63-39 win over Christian Academy of Louisville in the Queen of the Commonwealth. Tisdale tallied 19 points and nine rebounds, Ava Bennett had 11 points and Tanaya Bailey also scored 11 points for the Lady Purples.
Bowling Green (6-3) is back in action Dec. 28 against Station Camp (Tenn.) in the Zaxby's Christmas Classic at Goodpasture (Tenn.) High School.
Notre Dame (Tenn.) 56, ACS 46
Allen County-Scottsville dropped a 56-46 decision to Notre Dame (Tenn.) in the Smokey Mountain Classic on Wednesday in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Jayleigh Steenbergen led the Lady Patriots with 15 points and Aubrie Naiser had nine points.
On Tuesday, ACS fell 58-43 to Seymour (Tenn.). Steenbergen had 15 points and Avery Morris added 11 points for the Lady Patriots.
ACS (4-8) hosts Portland (Tenn.) in the South Central Bank/Halton Classic on Dec. 28.
Greenwood 62, Marion County 58
Leia Trinh scored 31 points to lead host Greenwood to a 62-58 win over Marion County on Tuesday in the Lady Gator Holiday Classic.
Olivia Lovell added 11 points for Greenwood.
Earlier Tuesday, the Lady Gators dropped a 69-61 decision to Casey County. Trinh had 35 points and Alex Doig added 13 in the loss.
Greenwood (5-2) was set to face Clinton County in the Lady Gator Holiday Classic on Wednesday.
Logan County 51, Edmonson County 41
Logan County claimed a 51-41 win against host Edmonson County on Tuesday in the Rafferty's/Double Dogs Caveland Classic.
Paige Wolfe scored 11 points and Lily Jane Vincent added nine points and six rebounds for the Lady Cats in the loss.
Edmonson County (3-5) was set to face Monroe County in the tournament on Wednesday.
Logan County (8-2) beat Green County 51-41 in the tournament Wednesday.
The Lady Cougars are back in action Dec. 27 against Lexington Christian in the Don Franklin Classic at Cumberland County.
Boys
Greenwood 64, Oldham County 56
Aaron Brown scored 19 points to pace Greenwood to a 64-56 win over Oldham County on Tuesday in the Scott Winter Classic.
Cade Stinnett added 16 points for the Gators.
Greenwood (7-1) topped Simon Kenton 64-60 in the tournament championship Wednesday.
The Gators are back in action Dec. 28 against Northview Academy (Tenn.) in the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
Edmonson County 68, Monroe County 63
Trace Taylor scored 18 points to lead host Edmonson County to a 68-63 win over Monroe County on Tuesday in the Rafferty's Caveland Classic.
Tyler Anderson added 16 points, Braxton Highbaugh had 12 points, Braden Wall tallied 11 points and eight rebounds, and Evan Stice had nine points in the win.
Edmonson County (5-4) was scheduled to host Glasgow in the tournament Wednesday.
Ohio County 66, Glasgow 65
Ohio County claimed a 66-65 win over Glasgow on Tuesday in the Rafferty's Caveland Classic at Edmonson County.
Jackson Poland tallied a season-high 35 points, and Sam Bowling and Ashton Cerwinske scored 13 points apiece in the loss for the Scotties.
Glasgow (5-3) was set to face host Edmonson County in the tournament Wednesday.
Davidson Academy (Tenn.) 81, ACS 45
Allen County-Scottsville fell 81-45 to Davidson Academy (Tenn.) in the Portland (Tenn.) High School Christmas Tournament on Tuesday.
Jordan Turner led the Patriots with 18 points and Robert Robledo added eight points in the loss.
ACS (1-9) was set to face Hillwood (Tenn.) on Wednesday in the tournament.
Doss 79, Franklin-Simpson 52
Franklin-Simpson dropped a 79-52 decision to Doss in the Best in Hoops tournament at South Warren on Tuesday.
Andreyas Miller scored 15 points and Gabe Jones added 10 points for the Wildcats in the loss.
Franklin-Simpson (4-2) was slated to face Pulaski County in the tournament Wednesday.