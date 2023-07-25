Warren East coach Philip McKinney takes a photo with the players after the Lady Raiders’ 6-1 loss to Male in the KHSAA Fast Pitch State Softball Tournament championship June 15 at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.
One of the area’s most successful softball coaches is moving on.
Philip McKinney announced on Monday he has stepped down at Warren East after 14 years as head coach of the varsity and middle school programs. McKinney resigned to accept the job as head coach for Andrew College in Cuthbert, Ga.
McKinney told the Daily News that he met with Warren East players on Monday to inform them of the decision and that he is excited but a little nervous about the decision.
“This was something I thought I needed to do for my family and myself,” McKinney said. “This is something I have talked about for probably four or five years. Me and wife sat down over a year ago. This is nothing that popped up and I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll go do it.’ This has been thought out for well over a year. The opportunity popped up for me. There were a few things I asked for and they came back and said, ‘You got it.’ So it was time for me to make a decision – stay put or move forward. It was the best decision for me and my family at this time.”
McKinney replaced long-time coach Phil Burkeen in 2010 and proceeded to lead the program to new heights. In McKinney’s 14 years – 13 seasons – Warren East won four region titles and were back-to-back state runner ups in 2018-19. The Lady Raiders won three straight titles from 2018-21 with the 2020 team ranked No. 3 in the state in the preseason before the season was canceled due to the Covid pandemic.
He totaled 307 wins in his tenure that also included back-to-back runner up finishes in the Kentucky 2A state title and a Miss Softball with Katie Gardner winning the honor in 2019.
McKinney also guided the middle school program to seven state championship games, winning four middle school titles.
“I’ve never coached college, but I have coached college kids,” McKinney said. “I’m sitting there watching those kids go off (to college) and I’ve had them since they were 6,7,8-years-old. I’ve just been blessed to have the talent I have had out at East. This is something I’ve wanted to do for a few years.”
He inherits an Andrew College program that tallied 14 wins total in the last two season. McKinney said he hopes to use his connections from his time at Warren East and coaching travel ball to build that program.
As for Warren East, McKinney said much like when he took over for Burkeen he expects his successor to continue the program’s rich tradition.
“It’s not like when I took over there wasn’t any talent here in 2010,” McKinney said. “He left it with talent. I just took it and ran from there.
“It does feel good. Whoever gets the job – and I have no idea, I don’t know if they will ask my opinion or not – whoever takes over here there’s talent here and not just the junior and senior class. There is talent all the way down to the eighth grade class. They will be able to come in and have a chance to do some special things as well.”
