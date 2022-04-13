Host South Warren rolled to an 11-1 baseball win in six innings over District 14 rival Greenwood on Tuesday.
Trevor McNaughton led the Spartans at the plate with a 3-for-3 day, scoring three runs and driving in one. Drew Wolfram had a double and three RBIs, Dalton Sisson went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI and Riley Saxton was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Coleman House and Eli Capps each added an RBI in the win.
Saxton earned the start and tossed a complete game, allowing one run off three hits and a walk while striking out six batters.
Rhett Dysholm had the lone RBI for the Gators.
South Warren (6-5 overall, 1-0 District 14) visits Greenwood (7-5, 0-1) on Thursday.
Softball
Warren East 15, Warren Central 0
Emma Young and Haylie Brasel collected three hits apiece to back Emma Markham's three perfect innings in the circle as Warren East topped District 14 rival Warren Central 15-0 on Tuesday.
Young was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. Brasel was also 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs. Madison Hymer was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Addison Lee tallied three RBIs, Lydia Jones drove in two runs and Jaeleigh Childers, Alyssa Matlock and Autumn Simmons chipped in with one RBI each.
Markham earned the win, striking out all nine batters she faced over three innings. Markham needed only 34 pitches to earn the victory.
Warren East (9-2, 1-1) was set to play in the 6th Annual Spring Classic on Wednesday in Cookeville, Tenn.
Warren Central (2-7, 0-1) visits district rival Bowling Green on Thursday.
Barren County 12, Campbellsville 0
Barren County's Lilie Broady tallied a 3-for-4 day with three RBIs and tossed a four-hit shutout as the Trojanettes topped host Campbellsville 12-0 in five innings on Tuesday.
Broady allowed four hits and no walks while striking out four in the complete-game win.
Riley Reed was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Katie Murphy went 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and an RBI, and Cora Bogue was 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the win.
Barren County (8-4) visits District 15 rival Monroe County on Thursday.