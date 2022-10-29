Prep cross country McPherson finishes sixth at state cross country meet By the Daily News Oct 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barren County’s Chesney McPherson finished sixth in Saturday’s Class 3A girls’ state cross country meet at Bourbon County Park in Paris.McPherson finished in a time of 18 minutes, 40.4 seconds.Madison Central’s Ciara O’ Shea was individual champion, while DuPont Manual won the team title.South Warren finished fifth in the team standings, led by a 35th-place finish from Abby Overbay. Greenwood finished eighth, led by an 18th-place finish from Kaydee Wooldridge. In boys’ Class 3A, Greenwood’s Cates Duncan was the highest local runner, finishing 16th. Covington Catholic’s Will Sheets was the individual champion, while Connor was the team champion.Warren East’s boys finished 10th in Friday’s boys’ Class 2A race, led by a 23rd-place finish from Trevor Hudnall.Butler County’s Parker Smith finished 18th in the 2A race, the only local runner to finish in the top 20.Thomas Nelson’s Riku Sugie was the 2A individual champion, while North Oldham claimed the team title. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Khsaa State Cross Country Meet Chesney Mcpherson Barren County South Warren Greenwood Cates Duncan Warren East Butler County Recommended for you