Allen County-Scottsville senior Jae McReynolds tallied a home run as part of her four-hit day and scored the winning run on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh inning as the host Lady Patriots edged Warren East 6-5 in softball action on Monday.
McReynolds was 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored in the win. Taylor Gregory added a 2-for-4 day with a double and an RBI, and picked up the win in the circle with a complete-game outing. She allowed five runs (two earned) in seven innings.
Aubrey Williams added an RBI, while Daisy Wilkerson, Hadley Borders and Bailey Ausbrooks each had a double for ACS.
Allen County-Scottsville (17-7) is back in action Wednesday at home against Glasgow.
Warren East (16-7) next plays at Muhlenberg County on Thursday.
South Warren 16-15, Warren Central 0-0
South Warren swept a doubleheader against District 14 rival Warren Central on Monday, winning the opener 16-0 in three innings and then taking the nightcap 15-0 in four innings.
In the opener, Elly Bennett was 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI to pace the Spartans. Carrie Enlow was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, Avery Skaggs was 2-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored, McLaine Hudson went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Selynna Metcalfe was 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, and Caroline Pitcock was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Also for South, Brooklynn Becker was 2-for-3, while Katie Walker and Emily Reynolds each collected a double and an RBI. Reynolds earned the win, allowing no hits and a walk while striking out seven in three innings.
In the nightcap, Kendall Willingham fired four perfect innings to earn the win. She struck out seven. Hudson was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double, two runs scored and an RBI, while Walker was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Pitcock was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Metcalfe added a solo homer, Amber Jenkins had a triple and two RBIs, and Jenna Lindsey, Becker, Hope White and Enlow tallied an RBI each.
South Warren (19-1 overall, 6-0 District 14) next visits Greenwood on Wednesday.
Warren Central (2-13, 0-6) hosts Trinity (Whitesville) on Wednesday.
Greenwood 4, Christian County 3
Josi Morrison homered and drove in four runs to lift host Greenwood to a 4-3 win over Christian County on Monday.
Morrison was 2-for-3 in the win. Lydia Kirby added a double to back Lady Gators starting pitcher Allison Bush, who earned the win after allowing three runs while fanning eight in a complete-game effort.
Greenwood (14-8) is back in action Wednesday against visiting South Warren.
Glasgow 6, Adair County 2
Heidi Jackson was 3-for-4 with an RBI to pace host Glasgow to a 6-2 win over Adair County on Monday.
Lucy Richardson was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI, while Elleri Haynes was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in the win.
Also for the Lady Scotties, Abigal Elmore tallied two stolen bases and an RBI, and Emory Gardner drove in two runs.
Addison McCoy earned the win with a complete-game effort, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out nine in seven innings.
Glasgow (4-14) was slated to visit Grayson County on Tuesday.
Barren County 9, Russell County 1
Visiting Barren County connected for three home runs in Monday's 9-1 win over Russell County.
Lara Simmons was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four runs scored and two RBIs, Mary Schalk went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and an RBI, and Alyssa Curtis was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs in the win.
Lillie Broady was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Katie Murphy tallied a 2-for-4 day with a triple and two runs scored for the Trojanettes. Broady earned the win, allowing one run off five hits and a walk while striking out 11 in seven innings.
Barren County (16-4) was scheduled to host Campbellsville on Tuesday.
Butler County 5, Todd County Central 3
Aliceson Hunt was 4-for-4 with three doubles, three runs scored and an RBI to boost visiting Butler County to a 5-3 win over Todd County Central on Monday.
Hunt also earned the win with a complete game, allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits while fanning three in seven innings.
Aleace Hall drove in two runs, while Aubrey Clark and Madison Clark each tallied and RBI and Carley Jones had a double for the Lady Bears.
Butler County (20-4) was scheduled to visit Owensboro on Tuesday.