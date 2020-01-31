Allison Meador scored a game-high 14 points to lead host Allen County-Scottsville to a 49-40 girls' basketball win over Clinton County on Friday.
Kaylee Bullington and Chloe Cook added nine points each for the Lady Patriots.
Aysha Sutton scored 11 points to pace Clinton County.
ACS (5-15) is back in action Saturday at home against Ohio County.
