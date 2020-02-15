Allison Meador scored 22 points and had nine rebounds to lead Allen County-Scottsville to a 60-51 victory over Logan County on Saturday.
Chloe Cook added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Patriots (9-18) and Kaylee Bullington had 10 points, five rebounds and four steals. Allen County-Scottsville will host Warren Central on Tuesday in the Lady Patriots’ regular-season finale.
Paige Vanzant led the Lady Cougars (12-15) with 16 points, Kennedy Nichols had nine and Peyton Vanzant had eight. Logan County will host Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Butler County 65, University Heights 51
The Lady Bears outscored University Heights 24-10 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 65-51 win Saturday.
Taylin Clark led Butler County (11-16) with 17 points, Gracie Cardwell had 15 and Jaelyn Taylor had 13. The Lady Bears will host Russellville on Monday.
Boys
Logan County 77, Allen County-Scottsville 49
The Cougars won their 19th-straight game and snapped the Patriots’ four-game winning streak with a 77-49 victory Saturday.
Logan County (23-3) scored 23 points in the first quarter and held a 17-point advantage over Allen County-Scottsville (13-13) by halftime.
Nathaniel Vick scored 17 points to lead the Cougars. Anthony Woodard added 13 points, Dylan Basham just missed a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds, Jay Hardison scored 11 points and Dalton Thompson had 10.
Jax Cooper led the Patriots with 15 points and Mason Shirley had 13. Allen County-Scottsville will host Warren Central on Tuesday.
Logan County will take its 19-game winning streak to Ohio County on Tuesday.
