Allison Meador and Jayleigh Steenbergen tallied 14 points apiece as host Allen County-Scottsville held off Franklin-Simpson 45-43 in girls’ basketball action Tuesday.
Meador also tallied seven rebounds and five steals, while Steenbergen just missed a double-double with nine rebounds. Jaylee Covington also had seven rebounds for ACS.
Alera Barber led the Lady Wildcats with a game-high 17 points and seven rebounds.
ACS (3-7) next hosts Monroe County on Friday. Franklin-Simpson (3-3) visits Todd County Central on Friday.
Clinton County 57, Logan County 54
Gracie Borders led three Logan County scorers in double digits, but it wasn’t enough in a 57-54 loss to host Clinton County on Tuesday.
Kadyn Costello scored 15 points and Emily Borders added 14 for the Lady Cougars.
Logan County (1-8) is at Russellville on Friday.
Monroe County 57, Glasgow 37
Visiting Glasgow dropped a 57-37 road decision to District 15 rival Monroe County on Tuesday.
Anzley Adwell led the Lady Scotties with 12 points, while Khloe Hale tallied a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Glasgow (3-3 overall, 1-1 District 15) hosts Barren County on Friday.
Monday
Edmonson County 59, Allen County-Scottsville 54
Katie Lindsey scored 23 points as host Edmonson County downed Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
Lily Jane Vincent added a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Cats, who improved to 4-4 and return to action Friday against visiting Grayson County.
Allson Meador had a game-high 28 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Patriots. Jayleigh Steenbergen added a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Owensboro 51, Logan County 34
Abby Hinton had a team-high 14 points for host Logan County in a 51-34 loss to Owensboro on Monday.
Kadyn Costello added 11 points for the Lady Cougars.
Pulaski County 57, Barren County 35
Raven Ennis tallied a team-high 11 points for Barren County in Monday’s 57-35 loss to visiting Pulaski County.
Barren County (6-4) dropped a 37-31 road decision to Casey County on Tuesday.
The Trojanettes next visit Glasgow on Friday.
Boys
Glasgow 60, Monroe County 50
Glasgow’s Jackson Poland tallied 19 points to lead the Scotties to a 60-50 road win over District 15 rival Monroe County on Tuesday.
Brennan Short added 15 points – all on 3-pointers – and Sam Bowling tallied 13 points and seven rebounds for Glasgow (4-4, 1-1).
The Scotties next host Barren County on Friday.
Monday
Butler County 65, Grayson County 54
Solomon Flener and Leevi McMillin tallied 15 points each as has host Butler County topped District 12 rival Grayson County 65-54 on Monday.
Jagger Henderson added 13 points and Brody Hunt finished with 10 for the Bears.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.