Logan County junior Grayce Mefford homered and drove in four runs to boost the homestanding Lady Cougars to a 13-6 softball win over District 13 rival Russellville on Tuesday.
Emerson McKinnis also homered as part of a 2-for-3 effort with three RBIs, Kaylin Page went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI, Shelby Gettings was 3-for-4, Maddix Mowles went 2-for-3, Shayla Johnson was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, and Hailey Collins tallied an RBI in the win.
Gettings started in the circle and earned the win after allowing five runs in five innings. She struck out three batters.
Logan County (13-9) is back in action Thursday at Greenwood. Russellville (17-7, 2-4) also next plays Thursday at Trinity (Whitesville).
Barren County 4, Campbellsville 1
Lillie Broady tossed a complete game to earn the victory and drove in a run as host Barren County claimed a 4-1 win over Campbellsville on Tuesday.
Broady went all seven innings, allowing one run off six hits and a walk while fanning seven.
Lara Simmons was 2-for-3, while Riley Reed and Mary Schalk added RBIs for the Trojanettes.
Barren County (17-4) is back in action Thursday against visiting South Warren.
Edmonson County 6-2, Breckinridge County 5-3
Visiting Edmonson County split a doubleheader with Breckinridge County, winning the opener 6-5 before falling 3-2 in the nightcap on Tuesday.
In the first game, Edmonson's Callie Webb was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Taylor Minyard was 2-for-4 with a double, Kaylee Ann Sanders tallied an RBI double and Shea VanMeter added an RBI.
Julie Norris tossed a complete game for the win, allowing five runs (three earned) while striking out eight.
In the rematch, the Lady Cats' Hallie Cassady was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, Mariena Thomas went 2-for-4 and Alexa Henderson notched an RBI double.
Henderson took the loss after pitching a complete game, allowing three runs while fanning seven.
Edmonson County (9-8) hosts Franklin-Simpson on Friday.
Franklin-Simpson 12, Todd County Central 2
Shelby Caudill went 2-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs to pace host Franklin-Simpson to a 12-2 win in five innings over District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Maddie Utley was 2-for-3, Allie Utley went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Gracie Arnemann was 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of RBIs in the win. Kaeleigh Tuck and Lexi Holleman each added a double and an RBI, while Sherrekia Kitchens and Haley Fowler drove in one run apiece.
Hanna Arthur pitched all five innings for the win, allowing two unearned runs while striking out four.
Franklin-Simpson (13-13, 4-1) returns to action Thursday against visiting Bowling Green.
Glasgow 15, Grayson County 2
Lucy Richardson was 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs to lead visiting Glasgow to a 15-2 win in five innings over Grayson County on Tuesday.
Sydney Kuykendall went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Quintasia Henderson was 2-for-4 with four RBIs, Emory Gardner went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Elleri Haynes was 2-for-5 with three runs scored in the win. Heidi Jackson drove in two runs, and Abigal Elmore and Addison McCoy tallied an RBI apiece for the Lady Scotties.
Elmore pitched all five innings for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out two.
Glasgow (5-14) was set to visit Allen County-Scottsville on Wednesday.