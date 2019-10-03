HOPKINSVILLE – Turnovers plagued Logan County from the opening drive Thursday at Stadium of Champions.
Hopkinsville forced a fumble after the Cougars drove to the 6-yard line and Tigers' freshman Daisjuan Mercer picked off Tyler Ezell three times after that to lead his team to a 21-6 win over Logan County.
The Cougars' aerial attack was running efficiently in that opening series, which started at Logan County's own 28. Ezell connected on passes of 6, 16, 4, 19, 6 and 9 yards to lead the drive, before Ezell was hit and lost the ball. It was recovered by Josh Deeds.
The first 6-yard pass was to Logan County leading receiver Anthony Woodard, who was a game-time decision after suffering an ankle injury in last week's 26-24 victory over Madisonville-North Hopkins. He was unable to play most of the game due to injury and the Cougars' offense slowed after the 76 yards on the first drive, finishing with 203 in the game.
Despite that, Logan County got on the board first. A Braxton Baptiste interception set the Cougars up at the Hopkinsville 9-yard line and three plays later Ezell found Jarrett Sears for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 6-0 on the final play of the quarter.
Hopkinsville's first scoring drive started on Logan County's half of the field after a blocked punt. An 11-yard pass from Javier Bland to Lane Rushing capped off a 12-play drive and put the Tigers up 7-6.
A bad snap on a punt attempt after Hopkinsville forced a three-and-out on the ensuing Logan County possession set the Tigers up inside the 10-yard line, allowing Bland to score two plays later on a 3-yard quarterback keeper to make it 14-6 with 2:38 to play in the half.
Mercer collected his first interception of the game with just over a minute to play in the quarter, allowing the Tigers to take the 14-6 lead into the break.
"He has unbelievable natural instincts for the game. He's only played two years. He started last year in eighth grade," Hopkinsville coach Craig Clayton said. "We didn't want to play any young guys, but we had to play him eventually. He's only played four games now and he has seven picks. He's something else."
The freshman picked off Ezell for the second time on Logan County's first possession of the third quarter and got his third with a one-handed play on the Cougars' second possession of the half. The latter gave Hopkinsville the ball back for its third scoring drive of the night.
"This game was really important, we fought hard and we trusted in our coaches, trusted in the game plan they had set out and we got a victory," Mercer said.
"I saw the quarterback was rolling out a little, so he did like this route and he went back out, so I tried to just play the ball and went to be a ball player in the air," Mercer said.
Bland finished a six-play drive with a 1-yard keeper to put the Tigers up 21-6, before holding off a Logan County offense that had put up 45.5 points per game through its first six games – the third-best mark in Class 4A.
The Tigers move to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in Class 4A, District 1 play. They'll travel to Madisonville-North Hopkins next week for a 7 p.m. game.
Hopkinsville finished with just 180 yards of offense. Bland threw for 148 yards and Tyrell Gray-Lewis led the Tigers on the ground with 20 yards. Reece Jesse had five receptions for 82 yards.
Ezell had 184 yards on 15-of-34 passing and led the team with 22 rushing yards. Logan County falls to 6-1 overall and 1-1 in district play. The Cougars will host Hopkins County Central on Oct. 18 after a bye next week.
LCHS 6 0 0 0 – 6
HHS 0 14 7 0 – 21
First Quarter
LCHS – Jarrett Sears 11 pass from Tyler Ezell (two-point conversion failed), 0:01
Second Quarter
HHS - Lane Rushing 11 pass from Javier Blance (Mason Marschand kick), 4:07
HHS - Bland 3 run (Marschand kick), 2:38
Third Quarter
HHS - Bland 1 run (Marschand kick), 0:54
