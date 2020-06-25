Greenwood High School named Gary Meszaros as the school's new boys' golf coach on Wednesday.
Meszaros, a retired administrator and educator at Western Kentucky University, is originally from Cleveland, Ohio. He has lived in Bowling Green for 22 years.
An avid golfer, Meszaros is a member of Bowling Green Country Club.
Meszaros replaces Dan Dillingham, Greenwood's athletic director, as the Gators' head coach. Dillingham served as Greenwood's head coach for one season after Mike Newton stepped down following a nine-year tenure leading the program.
Last season, Greenwood finished as the team runner-up in the Region 3 tournament. The Gators had two individuals qualify for the state tournament – recent graduate Carson Sturgill and rising freshman Jacob Lang.
