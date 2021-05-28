South Warren junior Selynna Metcalfe hit a home run and drove in five runs to back her own pitching performance as the host Spartans topped Logan County 10-1 in softball action on Thursday.
Metcalfe was 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and five RBIs at the plate. In the pitcher's circle, Metcalfe started an fired five scoreless innings to earn the victory. She struck out four batters.
South Warren's McLaine Hudson was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, Avery Skaggs was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Emily Reynolds was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in the win.
Also for the Spartans, Caroline Pitcock tallied a solo home run and Hope White notched a double and and RBI.
South Warren (31-1) will next face the Bowling Green/Warren Central winner in the District 14 tournament semifinals on Tuesday at Bowling Green.
Logan County (16-14) takes on Todd County Central in the District 13 tournament semifinals on Saturday at Russellville.
Butler County 8, Franklin-Simpson 6
Madison Clark went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead visiting Butler County to an 8-6 win over Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Aleace Hall was 2-for-3 with a solo home run and scored three times for the Lady Bears, while Autumn Proctor tallied a double and two RBIs and Isabella Akers also drove in two runs. Aliceson Hunt chipped in with an RBI in the win.
For Franklin-Simpson, Gracie Arnemann was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, Raegan Coffee went 3-for-4 with an RBI and Sherrekia Kitchens added an RBI.
Butler County (28-7) next plays Grayson County in the District 12 tournament semifinals on Monday at Trinity (Whitesville).
Franklin-Simpson (17-19) will take on Russellville in the District 13 tournament semifinals Saturday at Russellville.
Barren County 13, Russellville 3
Barren County's Mary Schalk hit two home runs and tallied three RBIs to spark the visiting Trojanettes to a 13-3 win over Russellville on Thursday.
Lillie Broady 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, and earned the win in the circle after tossing six innings and allowing three runs (two earned) while striking out four.
Also for the Trojanettes, Eva Bogue was 3-for-4 and scored twice, Lara Simmons went 2-for-5 with a double and five RBIs, Katie Murphy was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored, Allie Anderson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and scored three runs, and Ashley Hammer totaled two RBIs.
Barren County (23-7) was set to host Todd County Central in its regular-season finale Friday.
Russellville (20-15) also had one more regular-season game set for Friday against visiting McLean County.
Central Hardin 11, Allen County-Scottsville 5
Visiting Central Hardin topped Allen County-Scottsville 11-5 on Thursday.
Taylor Gregory was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Lady Patriots in the loss. Hadley Borders, Jacie Rice and Bailey Ausbrooks each went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Jae McReynolds also tallied an RBI for ACS.
Allen County-Scottsville (20-11) next faces Monroe County in the District 15 tournament semifinals Saturday at Glasgow.