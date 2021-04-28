South Warren junior Selynna Metcalfe clubbed a pair of home runs as part of a 4-for-4 day at the plate to lead the visiting Spartans to a 14-11 softball win over Green County on Tuesday.
Metcalfe also tallied a double, scored four runs and finished with five RBIs in the victory. Teammate Caroline Pitcock also homered as part of a 3-for-5 day that also included four runs scored and two RBIs.
Also for the Spartans, Elly Bennett was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs, McLaine Hudson and Emily Reynolds each tallied two hits and an RBI, and Katie Walker added two RBIs.
South Warren (13-0) was slated to take on District 14 rival Greenwood on Wednesday.
Daviess County 4, Greenwood 2
Host Greenwood dropped a 4-2 decision in eight innings to Daviess County on Tuesday.
Josi Morrison led the Lady Gators at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
Kayden Murray tossed a complete game, taking the loss after allowing four runs (two earned) while striking out 13.
Greenwood (9-5) was scheduled to host District 14 rival South Warren on Wednesday.
Barren County 15, Glasgow 0
Host Barren County stopped District 15 rival Glasgow 15-0 in four innings Tuesday.
Allie Anderson, Lara Simmons and Katie Murphy each homered in the win for the Trojanettes. Anderson was 3-for-3 with a homer, a double, three runs scored and five RBIs, Simmons went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, and Murphy was 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, two runs scored and five RBIs.
Emilee Kerney and Kynlee Sentle tallied an RBI each in the win.
Trojanettes pitcher Alyssa Curtis earned the shutout win, allowing two hits while striking out three in four innings.
Elleri Haynes went 2-for-2 to lead the Lady Scotties.
Barren County (13-4 overall, 5-0 District 15) next visits district rival Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Glasgow (1-12, 0-4) is back in action Thursday at Campbellsville.
Logan County 7, Franklin-Simpson 5
Shayla Johnson was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to boost host Logan County to a 7-5 win over District 13 foe Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Emerson McKinnis tallied a 3-for-4 day with an RB, Abby Hinton had a double and an RBI, and Grayce Mefford and Shelby Gettings notched an RBI apiece for the Lady Cougars.
Franklin-Simpson's Kaeleigh Tuck was 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, while teammates Raegan Coffee and Shelby Caudill each tallied a double and two RBIs.
Logan County (10-8, 3-0) hosts Warren East on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson (7-10, 2-1) hosts Edmonson County on Thursday.