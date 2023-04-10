Joey Meyers didn't have his best stuff Monday against Bowling Green.
The Barren County sophomore right-hander's slider wasn't as tight as normal and had trouble at times throwing it for a strike, while his fastball command sometimes slipped with some pitches in the dirt against the host Purples at Harold J. Stahl Field.
Not his best stuff, but Meyers made the best of his stuff Monday as he fired a complete game to lead the Trojans to a 4-3 victory -- Barren County's first win over Bowling Green since 2014.
"He battled through and that's what you have to have from an ace," Barren County coach Derrick Alfonso said. "Joey is our ace and he was our ace at the start of the year, he just didn't pitch the first two weeks of the season because he got sick -- he lost 15 pounds. Then he turned his ankle in the first Bowling Green game (a 9-1 loss on March 20) on a ball he tried to stretch into a double and he was in a boot for a week."
Barren County (7-7) stakes Meyers to an early lead. Sophomore Sutton Hyde drew a one-out walk in the top of the first inning, then stole second and third base before scoring on an error. Meyers followed with an RBI single and the Trojans were up 2-0 with double the scoring output they'd produced in the first meeting with the Purples.
Meyers appreciated that early margin.
"A ton -- it brings a ton of confidence," Meyers said. "It just makes me a better pitcher overall."
The Trojans struck again in the second. Jackson Reece started the rally with a leadoff single, then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Aiden Keeney. JP Hyde followed with a single, then Sutton Hyde came through with an RBI single that prompted Bowling Green (6-6) to bring in senior righty Peyton Henderson in relief. Henderson did the job, getting two outs to strand a pair of runners.
The Purples got a run back in the bottom of the third when Max Buchanan led off with a single, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Dillon Maners.
The Trojans answered in the fourth as Keeney produced a one-out single. One out later, Sutton Hyde came through again with an RBI single to left to plate courtesy runner Gavin McCord and put his team up 4-1.
'I just went up there and didn't try to do too much," Sutton Hyde said. "I just tried to put the ball in play."
Meyers hit a rough patch in the bottom of the fifth, hitting Grayson Newman with a pitch with two outs. Maners then drew a walk and Bowling Green senior catcher Dom Davis followed with an extra-base hit. The Rend Lake College (Ill.) signee slashed a double to left to drive in both base runners and get the Purples back within a run at 4-3.
"I told him in the fifth inning after they scored the two runs, I told him 'Joey, this is your game,' " Alfonso said. "We haven't had a complete game all year and I didn't want him to throw 105, 106 pitches like he threw but at the same time I trust Joey to tell me if something's bothering him or if he's losing gas."
Down to their last out in the bottom of the seventh, the Purples threatened once more when Maners was hit by a pitch and Davis followed with a single to put two runners aboard. Meyers then closed it out by inducing a game-ending ground ball.
Alfonso hopes the win against the Purples is another turning point for his team.
"It's been a long, long time since we beat Bowling Green," Alfonso said. "And I tell the kids, 'Look, ya'll are the ones that have to end this streak that we're on where we're not beating Bowling Green, we're not beating Greenwood, we're not beating Warren East.' Teams like that that we haven't beat consistently over the years, we've really got to force ourselves to understand that we can. And I think tonight was a big step forward for us as a team and our program in general because I think it's at least going to give the kids the belief that hey, we can play with Bowling Green High -- we can play with some of the best teams in the region and that's what we have to do."
Meyers got the win, allowing three runs off six hits and five walks while striking out seven batters.
Ethan Madison finished two hits, including a double, for the Purples. Davis also had two hits for BG, while Sutton Hyde was 2-for-3 with two RBIs to pace the Trojans.
Bowling Green was slated to visit Muhlenberg County on Tuesday, while Barren County set for a road game at Logan County.
BCHS 201 100 0 -- 4 7 0
BGHS 001 020 0 -- 3 6 2
WP: Meyers. LP: Newman.