Butler County junior Addison Miller went 3-for-3 at the plate with two home runs, a double and drove in seven runs to lead the visiting Lady Bears to a 13-9 softball win over Hancock County on Monday.
Madison Clark was 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, Carley Jones went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI, Tinslea Belcher was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI, Karrington Hunt went 2-for-5 with a double and Parker Willoughby scored twice and drove in a run.
Avery Gleason pitched a complete game for the win, allowing nine runs (four earned) while striking out four.
Butler County (15-3-1) was set to visit District 12 rival Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Warren Central 24, Fort Knox 4
Edith Burns went 5-for-5 with five RBIs, three runs scored and two stolen bases to spark visiting Warren Central to a 24-4 win in four innings over Fort Knox on Monday.
Jazlyn Glover was 4-for-4 with a double, five runs scored, two stolen bases and four RBIs, Natalie Naftel went 3-for-3 with a double, five runs scored and five RBIs, Allison Naftel was 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored, Ning Cing went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Mackenzie Rose drove in two runs and Ariana Pineda and Jewel Walterman each tallied an RBI in the win.
Natalie Naftel pitched all four innings for the win, striking out eight.
Warren Central (8-10) was set to visit District 14 rival Greenwood on Tuesday.
Glasgow 6, Bowling Green 5
Kayla Kirkpatrick was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs batted in to help host Glasgow claim a 6-5 win over Bowling Green on Monday.
Sydney Kuykendall was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Emory Gardner went 3-for-4, Micah Muhlenkamp was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored and Kensey Johnson drove in a run.
Addison McCoy pitched a complete game for the win, allowing five runs (one earned) while striking out six.
Glasgow (7-8) was slated to visit Adair County on Tuesday.
Anna Rucker went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the visiting Lady Purples. JaNyah Perkins was 2-for-3, Emma Lindsey had a double and an RBI and Tanaya Bailey also drove in a run.
Bowling Green (2-13) was set to host District 14 foe South Warren on Tuesday.
Clinton County 8, Warren East 6
Homestanding Clinton County picked up an 8-6 win over Warren East on Monday.
Addison Lee went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and an RBI to lead the visiting Lady Raiders. Lydia Jones was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Haylie Brasel went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Madison Hymer stole a pair of bases and scored three runs.
Warren East (16-10) was set to host District 15 foe Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Franklin-Simpson 6, TCC 5
Zori Stout went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lift visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 6-5 win over District 13 rival Todd County Central on Monday.
Ava Holland was 2-for-2, and Kloie Smith, Maggie Brown and Lily Ferguson each drove in a run for the Lady Wildcats.
Rebecca Luttrell got the win in relief, allowing two runs over three innings while striking out three.
Franklin-Simpson (9-13 overall, 3-2 district) was scheduled to visit District 13 foe Logan County on Tuesday.
Logan County 6, Muhlenberg County 4
Nora Epley homered a doubled twice as part of a 3-for-4 day with three RBIs to spark host Logan County to a 6-4 win over Muhlenberg County on Monday.
Kinley Holloway was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Hailey Burgess was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and Emerson McKinnis drove in a run in the win.
Shayla Johnson pitched all seven innings for the victory, finished with six strikeouts.
Logan County (11-8) was set to host District 13 foe Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Russellville 19, University Heights 6
Crissy Higgins went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs as host Russellville claimed a 19-6 win in five innings over University Heights on Monday.
Chloe Penrod homered, scored three runs and tallied four RBIs, Madison Penrod was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Rayleigh Roberts went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Ja'eda Poindexter and Kamarri Browder were both 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Kayelynn Davenport went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Reese Croslin tallied a double, an RBI and scored three runs for the the Lady Panthers.
Madison Penrod started and earned the win, allowing five runs (two earned) over three innings. She struck out three.
Russellville (13-9) was scheduled to visit District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Barren County 11, Russell County 1
Chloe Witcher allowed just one unearned run off one hit and a walk while striking out 14 to pitch host Barren County to an 11-1 win in five innings over Russell County on Monday.
Katie Murphy went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, two runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Trojanettes at the plate. Mary Schalk was 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Kaitlyn Elmore went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs, Briley Aidala 2-for-2 with an RBI, Norah Shirley tallied two RBIs and Abby Elmore drove in a run and scored twice.
Barren County (17-1) hosts Logan County on Friday.