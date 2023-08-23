Warren East sophomore Kaytlin Miller tallied eight kills to pace the host Lady Raiders to a 2-0 (25-23, 25-14) volleyball win against South Warren on Tuesday.
PREP ROUNDUP
Warren East sophomore Kaytlin Miller tallied eight kills to pace the host Lady Raiders to a 2-0 (25-23, 25-14) volleyball win against South Warren on Tuesday.
Miller also tallied three aces, three digs and a block in the win. Kaydi Stunson added four kills and three digs, Catherine Montgomery had two kills and a block, Jada Knight totaled 15 assists and six digs, and Baleigh Young finished with two kills, four aces and three digs. Makenna Rine added nine digs.
Warren East (7-2) hosts District 15 rival Glasgow on Thursday.
South Warren (2-5) hosts District 14 foe Bowling Green on Thursday.
ACS 3, Edmonson County 0
Jaedyn Mosby tallied 11 kills to lead visiting Allen County-Scottsville to a 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-18) win against Edmonson County in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament on Tuesday.
Mosby added five digs and three aces. Teammate Georgie Tabor had four kills, a block, 20 assists, six digs and five aces. Kaitlyn Duncan added four kills and three digs, Lily Cook tallied four kills and a block, Taylor Temple totaled three kills and three digs, Ava Kinslow had 10 digs and four assists, and Hayden Lee finished with five digs.
ACS (6-3) visits District 15 rival Barren County on Thursday.
Edmonson County (2-8) travels to District 12 foe Grayson County on Monday.
Girls' soccer
Warren East 4, Barren County 0
Zoe Witherspoon tallied a hat trick with three goals to lead visiting Warren East to a 4-0 win against District 15 rival Barren County on Tuesday.
Deca Burr also tallied a goal for the Lady Raiders, with Tayanah Woods, Dayeli Mendez and Madison Hymer each picking up an assist.
Goalkeeper Jaeleigh Childers totaled one save to earn the shutout for Warren East (6-0 overall, 2-0 District 15), which was slated to face Warren Central in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament on Wednesday at Logan County.
Barren County (3-3, 1-1) is scheduled to host Logan County on Thursday.
Boys' soccer
Daviess County 2, Greenwood 1
Visiting Greenwood dropped a 2-1 decision to Daviess County on Tuesday.
Andy Alfaro scored a goal off a Carlos Hercules assist for the Gators.
Goalkeeper Carson Berger finished with six saves for Greenwood (0-5), which is scheduled to host Elizabethtown on Saturday.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.