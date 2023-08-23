Warren East wins 2-1 over Greenwood
Warren East’s Kaytlin Miller (21) bumps the ball in the Lady Raiders’ 2-1 win (25-22, 21-25, 25-18) win over the Lady Gators at Warren East High School on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)

 Grace Ramey

Warren East sophomore Kaytlin Miller tallied eight kills to pace the host Lady Raiders to a 2-0 (25-23, 25-14) volleyball win against South Warren on Tuesday.