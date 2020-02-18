FRANKLIN - After a close game through three quarters, Andreyous Miller took over.
The Franklin-Simpson junior scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Wildcats to a 63-48 victory over visiting Warren East on Tuesday.
"We weren't playing to our full potential at the beginning in the first three quarters," Miller said. "Coach told us before the fourth quarter to come step on their neck and just take over the game."
Franklin-Simpson (13-13) outscored Warren East (5-20) 16-13 in the third to take a three-point lead into the fourth, where DeMarco Chatman opened the frame with a free throw. Miller followed with a 3-pointer and a putback to put the Wildcats up 47-38 before a timeout with 6:33 remaining.
"It was just getting stops and rebounds and pushing the ball," Miller said.
Isaiah Andrews made two free throws and Miller followed with a finish while getting fouled. He missed the free throw, but a reverse layup from the guard made it a 51-40 game with 5:30 to play.
"He just decided to take over the game. He guarded defensively, got a bunch of loose balls and finished around the bucket," Franklin-Simpson coach Dee Spencer said. "That's the difference in the game."
Miller added three more points in the quarter and the Wildcats closed out the 63-48 win. Tedric Partinger had 16 points, Kyjuan Stutzman had 10 points and Chatman had eight and 12 rebounds. Franklin-Simpson held Warren East to just four points in the final period before Linkin Lockhart and Grant Gott each made a 3-pointer in the closing minutes.
"Just the ball was falling, man," Spencer said. "We missed so many layups in the first three quarters that if those shots like they normally do, it's probably a different game earlier, but we finally got them to fall."
Andrews led Warren East with 13 points, while Tray Price, Ryan Carter and Kaleb Matlock each had eight. The Raiders will host Monroe County on Thursday in the team's regular season finale.
Franklin-Simpson held an 11-10 lead at the end of the first period. Partinger scored eight points in the frame for the Wildcats.
Warren East took a 15-14 lead midway through the second quarter on a 3-pointer from Price and held the lead until a layup from Miller tied it 21-all. The two teams went into halftime tied 25-all.
Franklin-Simpson used a 6-0 run, capped off by a steal from Chatman and finish at the other end from Miller, to take a 31-29 lead with 4:52 to play in the third. The Raiders tied the game twice after that, but the Wildcats never trailed for the remainder of the game.
Franklin-Simpson will travel to Glasgow on Thursday.
WEHS 10 15 13 10 – 48
FSHS 11 14 16 22 – 63
WEHS – Andrews 13, Matlock 8, Carter 8, Price 8, Lockhart 3, Gott 3, Jones 3, Wheeler 2
FSHS – Miller 18, Partinger 16, Stutzman 10, Chatman 8, Briscoe 5, Lowe 2, Knight 2, Marshall 2
Girls
Warren East 43, Franklin-Simpson 24
FRANKLIN - The Warren East girls' basketball team shut down Franklin-Simpson for the second time this season on Tuesday.
After holding the Lady Raiders to just 25 points in a Dec. 16 victory, they allowed only six in the second half Tuesday to come away with a 43-24 road win -- the team's second win in as many days.
"I just told them that they've just got to hold down and play some defense and our offense was struggling. We had to get some turnovers and start playing defense and move our feet, and that's what would feed our offense, is from our defense," Warren East coach Jenny Neville said. "First half I think it was just tired legs and I told them that we're just going to have to work through that and dig down deep and I think they did that."
Kelsey Sparks knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Lady Raiders (17-8) a 23-18 lead heading into the second half, and held Franklin-Simpson (11-16) to just two points -- a jumper from Damyah Hopson -- in the third quarter. Warren East forced 11 turnovers in the period and Olivia Price scored five of the team's nine points to take a 12-point lead into the fourth. Price finished with 11 points.
"Coach J really emphasized communication and we talked about how the fast breaks helped us and we just tried to stop their fast breaks," Warren East junior center Caroline Forrester said. "Lucy (Patterson) and Hailey (Hymer) and Kelsey and Liz do a great job -- Olivia doesn't get enough credit for her defense. We all worked together in that second half just to try to come out and get a good win."
Hopson opened the final period with a layup, but the Lady Cats could only muster one more make in the game. Lucy Patterson scored four of her 10 points in the quarter and the Lady Raiders closed out the 43-24 victory. Behind Price's 11 points and Patterson's 10 was Forrester with seven points. Warren East will host Monroe County on Thursday.
Evyn McCutchen scored eight points in the first quarter for Franklin-Simpson, but five from Forrester and four from Patterson helped the Lady Raiders to a 14-11 lead heading to the second.
Kate Norwood, one of Franklin-Simpson's most experienced players, went down with a leg injury with 3:32 to play in the first quarter and didn't return. The Lady Cats struggled offensively, turning the ball over 29 times.
"It hindered us a lot. She's our primary ball handler. She's also our primary scorer," Franklin-Simpson coach Lex Lindsey said. "You take that player off the floor and it just makes everything tougher. Hopefully she'll be back here in a day or two."
McCutchen finished with 12 points to lead the Lady Cats, who will travel to Glasgow on Thursday.
WEHS 14 9 9 11 – 43
FSHS 11 7 2 4 – 24
WEHS – Price 11, Patterson 10, Forrester 7, Hymer 4, Sparks 3, Lawson 3, Downey 3, Alexander 2
FSHS – McCutchen 12, Hopson 4, Norwood 3, Barbee 3, Hutcherson-Johnson 2
