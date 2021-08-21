The Bowling Green football team was unable to overcome mistakes in a season-opening 21-18 loss to Highlands in the Raffery’s Bowl on Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Despite outgaining Highlands 301-197, Bowling Green was unable to overcome four turnovers and some key penalties that stalled drives and momentum.
While the Purples nearly rallied from an 18-point first-half deficit, BG coach Mark Spader said inconsistency -- especially early -- was ultimately his team’s downfall.
“Their team was ready to play and our team was not,” Spader said. “That is on me. We didn’t come in ready to play. I admire how we kept fighting, but we did too many stupid things on top of four turnovers -- multiple penalties that killed us. You can’t get down in a game and expect to climb back into it when you are creating adversity for yourself.”
The Purples struck first with a field goal from Colin Fratus with 7:47 left in the first quarter, but Highlands answered with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Brody Benke to Carson Class 40 seconds later to give the Bluebirds the lead for good.
It was the first of 21 straight points scored by Highlands. Benke’s second touchdown pass extended the lead early in the second quarter and Sam Robinson’s 30-yard Pick 6 made the score 21-3 with 7:40 left in the half.
Bowling Green got a touchdown run from Tyler Moore late in the first half to trim the deficit to 21-10.
The Purples had two drives stall inside the Highlands 30 in the second half before finally getting into the end zone with 5:20 left in the game when Moore scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Spencer Newman.
The two-point conversion failed, but the Purples still got the two points on the next Highlands drive when Bluebirds coach Robert Sphire opted to take a safety by running out of the end zone instead of punting deep in Highlands territory -- making the score 21-18 with 3:30 left.
On the ensuing kickoff, Burt Kibawa returned the ball to the Highlands 35. Bowling Green got to the 27, but Newman’s pass was tipped and intercepted by Robinson.
“I made it interesting taking a safety, didn’t I?” Sphire said. “You are kind of damned if you do, damned if you don’t because you are going to punt it to (Kibawa) at midfield and the good Lord knows what would happen. Or you could run a little clock and hopefully you cover it a little better, which we didn’t. It kind of worked out the same, but our defense earned the opportunity there at the end to win the game.”
Bowling Green’s defense appeared to get a stop to set up the offense for one more drive, but an offsides penalty on fourth down extended Highlands' drive and allowed the Bluebirds to run out the clock.
“They had some players make big plays for them and we need our big players to make plays for us,” Spader said. “I don’t like the big home run touchdown. If we could take that off the board and the pick-6 then it is a different game, but they made those plays. We have to live with it and move on.”
Newman finished with 213 yards passing. Kibawa had 10 catches for 101 yards and Moore ran for 67 yards.
“We didn’t quit, that’s the main thing,” Spader said. “Going into the half I didn’t have a good feel for them, but we came out and pulled it together. Our seniors showed some leadership, but we have a long way to go.”
Benke threw for 147 yards for Highlands.
“We were attrition like no other through the course of that game,” Sphire said. “We were pretty thin, but we had guys step up and keep clawing, scratching and fighting. They were holding on against a really good, athletic football team.
“We didn’t play great, but we made plays. We caused turnovers and we just kept playing hard.”
Bowling Green will return to action on Friday at 7 p.m. at McCracken County.
HHS 7 14 0 0 -- 21
BGHS 3 7 0 8 -- 18
First quarter
BG - Colin Fratus 31 field goal, 7:47
HHS - Carson Class 63 pass from Brody Benke (Davis Burleigh kick), 7:07
Second quarter
HHS - Brennan Kelsay 11 pass from Benke (Burleigh kick), 8:19
HHS - Sam Robinson 30 interception return (Burleigh kick), 7:40
BG - Tyler Moore 6 run (Fratus kick), 2:25
Fourth quarter
BG - Moore 9 pass from Spencer Newman (conversion failed), 5:20
BG - Safety, 3:30