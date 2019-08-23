GLASGOW – The Glasgow Scotties spent the first quarter of their 2019 opener searching for a rhythm. After several throwaway possessions, head coach Jeff Garmon’s team settled in and cruised past LaRue County 35-13.
The Scotties hosted the Hawks for the second leg of the annual Scottie Bowl after Elizabethtown romped Allen County-Scottsville 42-0 in the first game of the evening.
“It’s the beginning of the year and you’re just trying to get a feel for it out there,” Garmon said of his team’s slow start. “You know, our plan all along was to wear them down and then make plays in the second and third quarter and put this thing away. And I thought we did that.”
Glasgow senior running back Nick Mitchell was largely responsible for a stretch of 28 unanswered points from the Scotties, scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
Mitchell finished the night with all but one of Glasgow’s 169 yards rushing, finishing with 168 for himself.
“Nick’s a good ballplayer, but I think what wore them down was just throwing the ball and they had to pass-rush continuously,” Garmon said. “That’s us playing up-tempo, and then we let Nick go to work.”
Along with Mitchell, the Scotties defense helped put LaRue County away quickly, holding the Hawks to 186 total yards after falling in an early six-point hole.
The slow start for Glasgow didn’t come immediately, however, as JaMarion Long returned the opening kickoff 64 yards into LaRue County territory.
But the offense stalled twice, with a turnover on downs following the big special teams play and a three-and-out coming on its next drive.
LaRue County got it going on its second possession, covering 81 yards on a 7-minute drive that ended in a 14-yard run by quarterback Connor Baker on third-and-goal to give the Hawks a 7-0 lead.
But it didn’t take long for the Scotties to even up the score.
After falling on his third fumble of the game and seemingly killing another drive’s momentum, quarterback Tanner Abernathy responded with a 48-yard scamper to the end zone on fourth-and-3 early in the second quarter to tie it up at 6.
“You never know what he’s gonna do,” Mitchell said of his quarterback. “He could throw it, he could run it, so whenever he ran it, it just put a spark in us because we just kept messing up on our jobs. And once he did that, it just sparked us.”
When the Scotties got the ball back three minutes later, they’d need just 31 seconds to score again. Senior running back Nick Mitchell took a dive play 40 yards up the middle to put Glasgow ahead 14-6 after a successful two-point conversion.
Mitchell added another three touchdowns in the second half as the Scotties cruised through the rest of the game.
Glasgow’s first two drives of the second half ended with Mitchell in the end zone – the first one a 3-yard punch in on second-and-goal and the second a 16-yard dash through the middle of the defense.
Mitchell’s night looked effortless to most, but the senior carried his team forward through some nagging cramping injuries throughout the game. Mitchell was one of several Glasgow players who came off the field throughout the night with lower leg cramps.
“You just gotta push through,” Mitchell said. “I’m a senior and this is my last year so I just gotta do what I gotta do.”
The Scotties didn’t rely wholly on Mitchell’s big ground game to get their first win of the season. After allowing LaRue County to get on the board first, the Glasgow defense clamped down, allowing just three first downs and zero trips to the red zone for the Hawks the rest of the game.
Besides a 68-yard touchdown run by LaRue County’s Matthew Lewis late in the fourth quarter, Garmon was pleased with the Scotties performance on defense.
“Our defense is just solid, they play hard,” Garmon said. “They’re tough, hard-nosed kids and I love them. I love watching them play.”
The Scotties will travel to Russellville next week.
GHS 0 14 14 7 – 35
LCHS 0 6 0 7 – 13
Second quarter
LaRue – Connor Baker 14 run (conversion failed), 10:23
Glasgow- Tanner Abernathy 48 run (conversion failed), 8:25
Glasgow- Nick Mitchell 40 run (Abernathy pass to Hunter Scott), 5:12
Third quarter
Glasgow- Mitchell 3 run (Abernathy run), 3:19
Glasgow- Mitchell 16 run (conversion failed), :27
Fourth quarter
Glasgow- Mitchell 31 run (Elizalde kick), 6:39
LaRue- Matthew Lewis 68 run (Silas Taylor kick good), 1:34.{&end}
