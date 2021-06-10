Russellville freshman Jermani Morris tallied all of her team's points at the KHSAA Class A state track and field meet Thursday in Lexington.
Morris delivered a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (13.05 seconds) and 200 (26.89), and also finished 11th in the 400 (1:04.81) as Russellville totaled six points to finish in a tie for 28th in the team standings. Bishop Brossart won the girls' team championship with 87 points, while Holy Cross (Louisville) claimed the boys' title with 55 points.
Edmonson County junior Karrington Peger scored her team's only point with an eighth-place finish in the discus (94 feet, 3 inches). Peger also posted a 10th-place finish in the shot put (29-11.50).
Also for Edmonson's girls, Emma Grace Cena was 19th in the 400 (1:07.87), Cariann Williams was 18th in the 800 (2:38.37)
The Lady Cats' quartet of Jaedlyn Simon, Lilly Jane Vincent, Courtney Garrett and Katie Lindsey took 11th in the girls' 800 relay (1:55.81).
Cena, Caroline Parsley, Maham Shabazz and Garrett teamed up for the Lady Cats to finish 12th in the girls' 1,600 relay (4:34.86).
Edmonson's Parsley, Williams, Garrett and Cena was 13th in the girls' 3,200 relay (11:18.14).
Shabazz, Vincent, Garrett and Katie Lindsey combined to finish 13th (55.14) in the girls' 400 relay for Edmonson.
In the boys' meet, Edmonson's Daniel Woosley just missed a scoring finish by placing ninth in the long jump (19-05). Edmonson's Lane Lindsey 10th in the triple jump (38-08.75) and finished 16th in the 400 meters (53.18), and Blake Skaggs was 16th in the pole vault (9-00).
The Wildcats' Payton Vincent, Zander Bass, Tyler Anderson and Lane Lindsey finished 16th in the boys' 800 relay (1:38.26).
Russellville's Chaun Cheaney finished 16th in the 800 (2:09.47).