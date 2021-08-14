Bowling Green's Maggie Morris scored a pair of goals to lead visiting Bowling Green to a 4-2 season-opening girls' soccer win over Henderson County on Thursday.
Ella Farley and Reece Lowery also tallied goals for the Lady Purples.
In goal, Jaycee Patterson finished with four saves for Bowling Green (1-0), which is back in action Monday night at home against District 14 rival Warren East.
Barren County 1, Logan County 1
Host Barren County battled to a 1-1 tie against visiting Logan County on Thursday.
Hadley Adams tallied the Trojanettes' goal off an Ally Bell assist.
Kadyn Costello countered with a goal off Addie Corder's assist for the Lady Cougars.
Gracelyn Deweese finished with nine saves for Barren County (1-0-1), which is back in action Monday at District 15 foe Monroe County.
Brady Alsup totaled five saves for Logan County (0-1-1), which was set to host University Heights on Saturday.
Boys' soccer
Russellville 4, Hart County 3
Avery Flener scored two goals and picked up two assists to lead host Russellville to a season-opening 4-3 boys' soccer win over Hart County on Thursday.
Jeremiah Smith and Dalton Gilbert also tallied goals for the Panthers, with Dustin Brown and Akshar Patel notching assists in the win.
Nick Bollenbecker finished with four saves for Russellville (1-0), which is back in action Thursday at Christian County.
LaRue County 4, Barren County 2
Host Barren County dropped a 4-2 boys' soccer decision to LaRue County on Thursday.
Micah Wilson and Alan Edberg notched the goals for the Trojans, with Griffin Reynolds and Aden Nyekan providing assists.
Goalkeeper Gavin McCord finished with nine saves for Barren County (1-1), which was set to host Warren East on Saturday.