Bowling Green junior Maggie Morris and freshman Zippi Willgruber tallied two goals apiece to pace the Lady Purples to a 10-0 win over Todd County Central in the Region 4 Girls' Soccer Tournament quarterfinals Monday at Drakes Creek Middle School.
Reese Lowery added a goal and two assists, while Annabelle Brown, Adelyn Drane and Allison Cleaver each finished with a goal and an assist. Liz Moran and Kylie Steelman also each scored a goal in the win.
Lady Purples goalkeeper Jaycee Patterson finished with one save for Bowling Green (14-4-1), which was set to face Barren County – a 6-1 winner over Russell County on Monday – in Tuesday's semifinals.
Volleyball
Barren County 2, Russellville 0
Ally Buie tallied six kills and three service aces to lead host Barren County to a 2-0 (25-14, 25-11) win over Russellville on Monday.
Katie Murphy added three kills, three digs and four aces, Carly Turner had two kills and eight aces, and Mia Long finished with 13 assists for the Trojanettes.
Barren County (18-11) was slated to visit Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Russellville (1-17) was set to host Butler County on Tuesday.
Butler County 3, Cloverport 0
Lily Glass tallied eight kills and six service aces to boost homestanding Butler County to a 3-0 (25-10, 25-16, 25-17) win over Cloverport on Monday.
Alyssa Thacker added four kills and 13 assists, Carley Jones had four kills and three aces, Haley Merideth tallied eight assists, Sammie Johnson had four digs and three aces, and Evanna Martin tallied five aces for the Lady Bears.
Butler County (5-22) was set to visit Russellville on Tuesday.
Edmonson County 2, Caverna 0
Kaylee Lindsey notched 11 kills 11 service aces and six digs to spark visiting Edmonson County to a 2-0 (25-6, 25-3) win over Caverna on Monday.
Whitney Davis had eight kills and seven digs, Alyssa Doyle totaled six kills and six digs, Raven Cast had three kills and 17 assists, and Rylee Laster had six digs for the Lady Cats.
Edmonson County (16-12) was slated to host Barren County on Tuesday.