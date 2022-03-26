Greenwood's Josi Morrison and Lydia Kirby both homered and combined to drive in seven runs in the Lady Gators' 10-0 win in five innings over Westmoreland (Tenn.) on Friday.
Morrison was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, while Kirby finished the day 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs.
Caydence Wolfe, Savannah White and Savannah Warwick each added an RBI in the win.
Kayden Murray fired a complete-game shutout to earn the win, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out 13 batters.
Greenwood (2-0) was set to face host Male and Christian County on Saturday.
Russellville 10, Cumberland County 4
A'miyah Collier went 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs to lead host Russellville to a 10-4 win over Cumberland County on Friday.
Crissy Higgins was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Reese Croslin went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Jaylah Kees had a triple and an RBI, Ja'eda Poindexter drove in two runs and Brinley Mason also had an RBI for the Lady Panthers.
Collier started in the circle and earned the win, allowing two runs (none earned) off two hits and two walks while striking out six in five innings.
Russellville (3-2) hosts University Heights on Monday.
Franklin-Simpson 15, Ohio County 4
Lexi Holleman drove in four runs off a 2-for-3 day at the plate to lead Franklin-Simpson to a 15-4 win in five innings over host Ohio County on Friday.
Shelby Caudill was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, Hanna Arthur was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Lilly Ferguson and Kloie Smith each went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Lady Wildcats. Gracie Arnemann added a solo home run, Allie Utley tallied three RBIs and Zori Stout chipped in with two RBIs in the win.
Stout drew the start in the circle and earned the win, allowing four runs (three earned) in three innings before Arthur finished up with two scoreless innings of relief.
Franklin-Simpson (4-1) was set to play Allen County-Scottsville in the Kentucky 2A, Section 2 tournament Saturday at Warren East.
Trinity (Whitesville) 11, Warren Central 0
Host Trinity (Whitesville) claimed an 11-0 win in five innings over Warren Central on Friday.
Emma Updegraff was 2-for-2 with a double, Jazlyn Glover had a triple and MacKenzie Rose added a single in the loss for the Lady Dragons.
Warren Central (1-3) was set to face Kenwood (Tenn.) and host Todd County Central on Saturday.
Baseball
Greenwood 8, Ohio County 5
Rhett Dysholm was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs to pace Greenwood to an 8-5 win over Ohio County in the Greenwood HS Hot Rods Classic on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bryson Brockman was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI, Andrew Jolly went 2-for-3 and Zachary Davis was 2-for-4 in the win. Also for the Gators, Joseph Rahill hit a solo home run, and Cyler Talley and Ethan Groff each tallied an RBI.
Brockman picked up the win in relief, allowing one unearned run while striking out three in three innings.
Greenwood (3-2) was set to face Anderson County and Collins in the Classic on Saturday.
Logan County 4, South Warren 3
Davin Yates homered and drove in two runs to help visiting Logan County pick up a 4-3 win over South Warren on Friday.
Harper Butler was 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI, Connor Binkley was 2-for-3, Wyatt Blake was 2-for-4 and Kade Wall added an RBI for the Cougars.
Logan Gidcumb started and earned the win, allowing two runs off five hits and four walks in six innings.
Logan County (2-4) was set to visit Glasgow on Saturday.
South Warren (2-4) visits Elizabethtown on Tuesday.
Glasgow 15, Monroe County 0
Glasgow rolled to a 15-0 win in three innings over Monroe County in the 4th Region All 'A' Classic on Friday.
Hunter Scott was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs, Weston Carroll was 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI, and Easton Jessie was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Scotties. Camron Hayden and Ashton Cerwinske added two RBIs each, and Tanner Webb and Boone Hatton tallied an RBI apiece in the win.
Cerwinske earned the victory after firing three perfect innings. He struck out four.
Glasgow (2-4) was set to host Logan County on Saturday.