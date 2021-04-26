Josi Morrison made her mark on the scoreboard at Penny Reece Field on Monday -- and not just figuratively, either.
Greenwood's junior first baseman cranked two home runs against visiting District 14 rival Bowling Green that each slammed into the scoreboard in left-center field, powering the Lady Gators to a 6-0 softball win. Morrison's twin blasts didn't appear to leave any visible dents, but it wasn't for lack of effort as both line-drive shots had plenty of momentum as each ball thudded off the green-painted scoreboard.
Greenwood (9-4 overall, 4-2 District 14) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Lydia Kirby drew a one-out walk, then scored on Savannah White's RBI double to left.
That brought up Morrison in the cleanup spot, and she ambushed a first-pitch offering from Bowling Green's Peyton Briley for a two-run shot that put the Lady Gators up 3-0.
"She's a good pitcher and I felt like she was going to throw me inside, so I kind of backed up off the plate and then let it travel enough and then hit it through," Morrison said.
Morrison was back at it in the third, launching a one-out blast to nearly the same spot to put Greenwood up 4-0. The two-home run game is the first of Morrison's career and doubled her season total to four homers.
"Josi had a great weekend this past weekend against Male and Covington, against some really good teams," Greenwood coach Taylor Proctor said. "She's been having just great at-bats, finding ways to get on base."
Pinch-hitter Grace Boyer plated another Lady Gator run with a sacrifice-fly RBI in the fifth, and Greenwood's Allyson Smith wrapped up the scoring with another sac-fly RBI in the sixth.
Bowling Green (1-9, 0-3) mustered just two hits against Greenwood starter Allison Bush -- who pitched the first four innings -- and reliever Kayden Murray. Kassidy Mason had both hits for Bowling Green.
But the Lady Purples showed once again their record is deceiving, staying within range of the Lady Gators with error-free ball and solid pitching. That's been a consistent theme for Bowling Green, even if it isn't showing up in the win column yet.
"I've been pretty pleased with our defense all year," Lady Purples coach Demont Franklin said. "We struggle at the plate -- it's just a rhythm thing. We need to get into a good rhythm -- we're not seeing the ball well enough right now, I guess. But hopefully that'll come toward the end of the season. We're just working right now to get ready for the district tournament."
Bush earned the win with four scoreless innings, tallying eight strikeouts. Bennett tossed a complete-game, scattering seven hits.
Greenwood, winners of five straight, is back in action Tuesday at home against Daviess County. Bowling Green next plays Thursday at District 14 rival Warren Central.
BGHS 000 000 0 -- 0 2 0
GHS 301 011 x -- 6 7 0
WP - Bush. LP - Briley. SV - Murray.