Greenwood junior Josi Morrison homered and drove in three runs to lead the Lady Gators to a 5-1 softball win over visiting Owensboro Catholic on Wednesday.
Allyson Smith added two RBIs for Greenwood in the win.
In the circle, Lady Gators pitcher Kayden Murray picked up the win after firing four hitless innings without allowing a walk. She struck out eight batters. Allison Bush finished up with three innings in relief, striking out nine.
Greenwood (2-1) is next slated to host Meade County on April 10.
Baseball
Owensboro Catholic 4, Bowling Green 2
Visiting Owensboro Catholic claimed a 4-2 win over Bowling Green on Wednesday.
Trent Warden and Eli Burwash each went 2-for-2 to lead the Purples in the loss. Patrick Forbes added an RBI.
Burwash got the start and didn't factor in the decision after pitching five innings, allowing one run while striking out six.
Bowling Green (1-1) returns to action Saturday with games against South Oldham and host Paul Laurence Dunbar.