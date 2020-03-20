The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation announced Friday that the 2020 Mr. and Miss Basketball ceremonies have been postponed again due to the ongoing global pandemic of the coronavirus, COVID-19, with the new date to be determined.
In a release, officials said the event – originally scheduled April 5 before being moved last week to April 12 – will still take place at the Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington but that more time is needed to determine when the event can take place.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and follow any guidelines and precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Kentucky Public Health officials," officials said in the statement. "The health of our student athletes and their families, as well as our other attendees and our volunteers is our top priority."
Sixteen boys and 16 girls – one from each region – are finalists for the award. Barren County senior Elizabeth Bertram is the Region 4 finalist for Miss Basketball. Warren Central's Dre Boyd is the finalist for Mr. Basketball.
