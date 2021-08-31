South Warren's Kiram Mujic tallied a hat trick with three goals and added a pair of assists as the host Spartans topped District 14 rival Warren East 11-1 in boys' soccer Monday.
Leo Kogetsu added two goals and an assist, while the Spartans' Alen Smaljovic and Tarik Hamzagic each tallied two goals. John Wilkerson finished with a goal and an assist, Sam Degenhart scored a goal, and Safet Sipic, Anid Golubovic, Moises Mendez, Kyosuke Uchida and Za Sang each finished with an assist.
South Warren (4-1-1 overall, 3-1 District 14) is back in action Wednesday at Bowling Green. Warren East (2-4, 0-3) was set to host Greenwood on Tuesday.
Barren County 9, Allen County-Scottsville 1
Barren County's Aden Nyekan scored four goals and added a pair of assists as the host Trojans topped District 15 foe Allen County-Scottsville 9-1 on Monday.
Micah Wilson chipped in with two goals and an assist, while the Trojans' Alejandro Colorado, Alan Edberg and Enrique Colorado each tallied a goal. Landan Hester and Tyler Hagan each finished with two assists, and Gavin McCord had one assist in the win.
McCord tallied seven saves for Barren County (5-4-1, 1-0), which next visits Glasgow on Thursday.
Donavin Slone tallied a goal off Tony Verderime's assist for Allen County Scottsville (0-8, 0-1), which was set to host Monroe County on Tuesday.
Girls' soccer
Greenwood 3, Central Hardin 2
Host Greenwood claimed a 3-2 victory over Central Hardin on Monday.
Ava Elliott, Lola Aikens and Sidney Murrell tallied goals for the Lady Gators. Jojo McCorkle and Paige Hines added assists in the win.
Greenwood (5-3) hosts Sacred Heart on Saturday.