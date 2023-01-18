Mila Munrath scored 15 points to boost visiting South Warren to a 59-43 girls’ basketball win over Ohio County on Tuesday.
Gracie Hodges added 10 points, Grace Maxwell finished with eight and Kiah Mitchell tallied six points and eight rebounds in the win.
South Warren (9-10) hosts District 14 rival Warren Central on Friday.
ACS 60
Logan County 53
Visiting Allen County-Scottsville used a fourth-quarter rally to push past Logan County for a 60-53 win Tuesday.
Aubrie Naiser had 16 points and four assists to lead the Lady Patriots. Jaylee Covington added a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, Jayleigh Steenbergen totaled 12 points and Avery Morris finished with 10.
ACS (6-9) visits District 15 rival Barren County on Friday.
Logan County (11-8) hosts District 13 foe Franklin-Simpson on Friday.
Russellville 52
Caverna 15
Lareesha Cawthorn posted a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead host Russellville to a 52-15 win over Caverna on Tuesday.
Ja’eda Poindexter added 11 points, and Brinley Mason had 10 points and six rebounds for the Lady Panthers.
Russellville (7-8) hosts District 13 rival Todd County Central on Friday.
Boys
Butler County 66
Green County 58
Ty Price scored a game-high 38 points to lead host Butler County to a 66-58 win over Green County on Tuesday.
Lawson Rice added 22 points for the Bears.
Butler County (16-6) visits District 12 rival Edmonson County on Friday.
ACS 58
Logan County 45
Jordan Turner scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead visiting Allen County-Scottsville to a 58-45 win over Logan County on Tuesday.
Julyan McPeak added 12 points for the Patriots.
ACS (3-13) is at District 15 rival Barren County on Friday.
Logan County (6-12) hosts District 13 foe Franklin-Simpson on Friday.