FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE WEEK Murphy leads BC to perfect start Jeff Nations Mar 23, 2023

Katie Murphy

Barren County junior shortstop Katie Murphy had an off day – by her standards.Murphy went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs in the Trojanettes' 7-1 road win over Clinton County on Tuesday. That dropped her batting average to a "mere" .846 after four games (11-for-13)Murphy, who had a 4-for-4 day with a double, a triple and six RBIs in a 19-3 road win over LaRue County on Monday, has helped Barren County get off to a 4-0 start – all road wins. "Our team is just playing really well – defense, offense and our pitching and catching has been tremendous," Murphy said. "They've done so well this year. Our hitting though has really carried us."Barren County gets its first home game Friday against Russell County. – Jeff Nations