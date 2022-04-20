Greenwood starting pitcher Kayden Murray fired a three-hit shutout to lead the visiting Lady Gators to a 5-0 softball victory over District 14 rival Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Murray finished with nine strikeouts in the complete-game win.
Mallory Jones was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Josi Morrison went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Caitlyn Oliver tallied two RBIs and Allyson Smith had an RBI for the Lady Gators.
Greenwood (13-2 overall, 3-0 District 14) is back in action Thursday at home against district rival Warren Central.
Bowling Green (7-2, 2-1) visits district foe Warren East on Thursday.
South Warren 19, Warren Central 0
Layla Ogden went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to pace South Warren to a 19-0 win in three innings over District 14 rival Warren Central on Tuesday.
McLaine Hudson homered and drove in three runs, Selynna Metcalfe homered and had two RBIs, Caroline Pitcock was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Elly Bennett was 2-for-2 with two doubles and two RBIs. Also for the Spartans, Carrie Enlow and Hope White drove in two runs each, Katie Walker had a double and an RBI, and Avery Skaggs, Olivia Skaggs and Kaylee Wilson tallied an RBI apiece.
South Warren starting pitcher fired three perfect innings for the win, striking out five.
South Warren (12-2, 2-1) hosts Green County on Thursday. Warren Central (3-10, 0-4) visits district rival Greenwood on Thursday.
Warren East 10, ACS 3
Rileigh Jones tallied a home run, a double and three RBIs to lead host Warren East past Allen County-Scottsville 10-3 on Tuesday.
Haylie Brasel added a 3-for-4 day with three RBIs, Madison Hymer had a triple, a double and an RBI, and Autumn Simmons chipped in with an RBI in the win.
Lady Raiders starting pitcher Emma Markham earned the win after allowing one run in six innings. She struck out 10.
Warren East (13-3-1) hosts district foe Bowling Green on Thursday. ACS (7-6) hosts Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.
Barren County 10, Glasgow 0
Barren County's Katie Murphy clubbed two home runs and drove in three in Tuesday's 10-0 win in five innings over visiting District 15 rival Glasgow.
Riley Reed was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Allie Anderson tallied a pair of doubles and an RBI, Mary Schalk had a double and three RBIs, Cora Bogue tallied a double and an RBI, and Lilie Broady also drove in a run for the Trojanettes.
Broady earned the win with five shutout innings, allowing three hits while striking out seven.
Barren County (10-5, 2-0) visits Taylor County on Thursday. Glasgow (4-5, 2-4) visits Adair County on Thursday.
Butler County 12, Grayson County 7
Parker Willoughby was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to spark host Butler County to a 12-7 win over District 12 rival Grayson County on Tuesday.
Isabella Akers was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Addison Miller went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Madison Clark was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Carley Jones was 2-for-5 with an RBI in the win. Also for the Lady Bears, MacKenzie Coleman tallied a double and two RBIs, and Mia Thomas added an RBI.
Butler County starting pitcher Avery Gleason got the win, allowing five unearned runs in six innings. She struck out two.
Butler County (9-10, 2-2) hosts Russellville on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson 13, TCC 3
Gracie Arnemann homered and drove in four runs to boost host Franklin-Simpson to a 13-3 win in five innings over District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Haley Fowler was 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs, Shelby Caudill was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Kloie Smith was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Allie Utley talled a double and two RBIs in the win.
Lady Wildcats starting pitcher Hanna Arthur earned the win, allowing no runs in four innings. She struck out one.
Franklin-Simpson (10-6, 1-1) visits Allen County-Scottsville on Thursday.
Logan County 2, Russellville 0
Shelby Gettings drove in the game's only two runs and fired a complete-game shutout to lead homestanding Logan County to a 2-0 win over District 13 rival Russellville on Tuesday.
Gettings allowed only three hits and a walk to earn the win. She struck out three.
Kinley Holloway was 2-for-3 for the Lady Cougars.
Logan County (9-6, 2-0) hosts Muhlenberg County on Thursday. Russellville (11-4, 1-1) visits Butler County on Thursday.
Muhlenberg County 8, Edmonson County 6
Visiting Muhlenberg County picked up an 8-6 win over Edmonson County on Tuesday.
Alexa Henderson was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Lady Cats in the loss. Makayla Hogg was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Hallie Cassady was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Annie Kiper went 2-for-4 with. triple and an RBI and Alyssa Doyle added a 2-for-3 day with a double.
Edmonson County (4-9) was set to visit District 12 rival Trinity (Whitesville) on Wednesday.