As the Bowling Green Lady Purples' celebration continued following Saturday's 58-48 win over Barren County in the Region 4 Girls' Basketball Tournament championship at E.A. Diddle Arena, one by one all the players and coaches climbed the ladder to cut down a piece of the nets.
Assistant coach Dwayne Murray was one of the last people to take part in the net cutting, slowly climbing to the top and clipping a piece before stopping to pose for a couple of pictures for his wife on the ladder.
For the longtime Monroe County head coach in his second season at Bowling Green, it was a climb that eluded Murray throughout his successful stint in Tompkinsville.
Murray's resume since taking the head coaching position at Monroe County in 2003 included many things – 290 wins, two All 'A' state titles – but the trip to the Sweet 16 was just out of reach. That changed with Saturday's win.
"It means a lot," Murray said. "I've been coaching over 30 years. We've been down here three times in the finals when I was at Monroe County and came up a little short, but each team that you coach each year is special in their own way. This team here is special, too. It means a lot to me to get to go to Rupp Arena and coach in the girls' state tournament."
Murray's quest for a trip to the state tournament dated back to his playing days, where he made three region tournament trips with Gamaliel High School but lost in the first round.
When he took over at Monroe County in 2003, he quickly turned the Lady Falcons into a power – winning the first All 'A' state title in his tenure in 2006.
In 2011, Monroe County came within a game of the Sweet 16, losing to Bowling Green in the region finals. The next season, the Lady Falcons beat Bowling Green in the region semis but lost in the finals – this time to district rival Glasgow. Murray said the 2012 loss was hard because his daughter Kayla, who suffered an injury in the previous game and wasn't 100 percent, was a member of that team.
"That one was tough," Murray said. "I love my daughters. She was hurt, but we had her checked out. She didn't have a concussion, but she was still injured. She didn't play like she normally did."
Monroe County also made the region finals in 2017 and went into the game against Russell County as the favorite after winning the All 'A' state title earlier in the year. But the Lady Lakers prevailed 54-51 to once again deny Monroe County a chance to play in the Sweet 16.
"I still replay that game in my mind quite often," Murray said. "It wasn't one play that cost us a region championship. I can go back and think about plays – we turned the ball over three straight times up six points in the third quarter and they go down and capitalize. We throw it away in the first half or don't get an offensive rebound. It's things like that. All coaches who ever coached think back about championship games that they won or lost ... 'What could I have done different?' "
Following that loss to Russell County, Murray retired. But even as he walked away, Murray knew one day he'd be back – and Bowling Green was the perfect landing spot.
"I knew I probably wouldn't walk away from the game," Murray said. "I took that year off and as a coach it is in your blood. You love the game. You love being around the kids. That's the reason I came back. I appreciate coach (Calvin) Head offering the opportunity to come help him. He does a great job.
"... He was the first one to contact me and offer me an assistant's job. I had to turn down some head jobs, but I thought this would be my best opportunity to work with some quality girls and work with a quality coaching staff at a quality school and make it to the state tournament."
Head said Murray's addition the last two seasons has played a big role in Bowling Green's success.
"He's worth his weight in gold," Head said. "There is so much knowledge there. He won two All 'A' state championships. Now he is able to go to the Sweet 16 with us. We knew when we added him last year it was going to be great and he's been phenomenal for our kids. He's been great for me. I've learned a whole lot. I hope he sticks around as long as he wants to."
Whatever the future brings for Murray, one thing is certain – when the Lady Purples take the floor at Rupp Arena against Russell in the Sweet 16 at 5:30 p.m. CDT Thursday, he's going to make sure and enjoy the moment.
Murray joked he won't just take it in, he'll make sure to document the milestone as well.
"I'll take some pictures," Murray said.
