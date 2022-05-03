Kayden Murray tossed a perfect game as the Greenwood softball team beat Warren East 10-0 in six innings Monday.
Murray struck out 11 to earn the win, improving to 16-2 on the season. Josi Morrison and Callie Huff both homered for Greenwood (22-3 overall, 6-1 District 14). Morrison had four RBIs, while Lily James finished with three RBIs.
Emma Markham allowed two runs in three innings for Warren East (17-6-1, 3-4), striking out five.
South Warren 5, Logan County 0
Layla Ogden tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out seven to lead the way for South Warren (20-2).
Caroline Pitcock homered and drove home two, while McLaine Hudson had two hits.
Franklin-Simpson 9, Russellville 2
Franklin-Simpson ran its win streak to 11 games with a victory over its District 13 rival.
Kloie Smith homered and drove home two to pace the offense for Franklin (17-6, 3-1). Hanna Arthur earned the win, allowing two runs and two hits with five strikeouts.
Glasgow 14, Caverna 3
Lucy Richardson had four hits and three RBIs to lead Glasgow (9-8) to the win.
Sydney Kuykendall had three hits and two RBIs, while Heidi Jackson had two hits and drove home three.
Edmonson County 6, Grayson County 3
Alexa Henderson had three hits and five RBIs to lead Edmonson County (8-12 overall, 3-3 District 12).
Julie Norris earned the win, allowing three runs and five hits with five strikeouts.
Butler County 16, McLean County 0
Butler County tallied 14 hits and cruised to a three-inning win.
MacKenzie Coleman paced the offense with two hits and three RBIs. Mia Thomas and Madison Clark added two hits and two RBIs each.
Avery Gleason allowed no hits, walking two and striking out eight for Butler County (13-12).
Baseball
Bowling Green 11, South Warren 1
Turner Nottmeier had three hits and five RBIs as Bowling Green (19-7 overall, 5-0 District 14) remained unbeaten in District 14 play.
Patrick Forbes added four hits, while Drew Isenberg finished with three RBIs.
Dawson Hall earned the win, allowing one run and seven hits.
South Warren dropped to 13-12, 1-4 in district play.
Warren East 10, Greenwood 0
Chase Carver tossed a four-hit shutout and added two hits and two RBIs at the plate to lead the Raiders past Greenwood.
Tray Price added two hits and two runs scored, while Colton Edwards and Braylen Lee drove in two runs each for Warren East (17-8, 5-0).
Zachary Davis had two hits for Greenwood (14-9, 3-4).