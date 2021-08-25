Greenwood's Sidney Murrell and Ella Whittle each tallied two goals and an assist to lead the host Lady Gators to a 10-0 girls' soccer win over District 14 rival Warren East on Tuesday.
Anna Drexel added a goal and two assists, while teammates Kayelee Maners and Avery Buser each chipped in with a goal and an assist in the win. Carah-Grace Arnold, Claire Allen and Manon Kondracki scored one goal each, Hannah Carter had a pair of assists and Lola Aikens and Paige Hines each finished with an assist.
Lady Gators goalkeeper Ellie Ramsing earned the shutout. Lady Raiders goalkeeper Abbey Minor had 10 saves.
South Warren 9, Glasgow 0
Ellie Wilson had a hat trick with three goals to boost host South Warren to a 9-0 win over Glasgow on Tuesday.
Agustina Pinilla tallied two goals and two assists, Emersyn Cox had a goal and two assists, and Riley Moore, Paige Holcomb and Itzel Rangel each had a goal for the Spartans.
Goalkeeper Lilly Fanning notched two saves to record the shutout for South Warren (2-1), which hosts District 14 rival Bowling Green on Thursday.
Glasgow (0-2) is next scheduled to visit Warren East on Sept. 2.
Logan County 2, Todd County Central 0
Elizabeth Phelps and Kadyn Costello scored one goal each to lift visiting Logan County to a 2-0 win over District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Brianna Shelton added an assist and goalkeeper Brady Alsup tallied two saves to record the shutout for the Lady Cougars.
Logan County (5-1-1, 2-0) next hosts Russellville on Aug. 31.
Boys' soccer
Warren East 4, Todd County Central 2
Jefferson Rivera scored two goals and added an assist to boost host Warren East to a 4-2 win over Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Neyson Duran and Cesar Alvarado added goals and Javier Leyva had an assist for the Raiders.
Goalkeeper Stevan Rodriguez finished with six saves for Warren East (2-3), which next visits District 14 rival South Warren on Monday.
Tanner Henderson and Zack Robinson scored goals, and Chris Salazar and Jaxson Addison had assists for Todd County Central (0-3).
Franklin-Simpson 4, Russellville 1
Preston Davis and Ben Banton each recorded a goal and an assist to lead visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 4-1 win over District 13 foe Russellville on Tuesday.
Griff Banton and Gabe Jones also had goals for the Wildcats, while Logan Garner added an assist.
Goalkeeper Connor Vincent had four saves for Franklin-Simpson (7-1, 2-0), which is back in action Thursday against Taylor County in the Scotties Classic at Glasgow.
Avery Flener tallied the goal for Russellville (1-1-1, 0-1), while goalkeeper Nick Bollenbecker finished with 11 saves. The Panthers are back in action Thursday at home against Butler County.
Barren County 2, Muhlenberg County 2
Alan Edberg and Tyler Hagan each scored a goal to help host Barren County claim a 2-2 tie against Muhlenberg County on Tuesday.
Landan Hester added an assists and goalkeeper Gavin McCord totaled eight saves for the Trojans.
Barren County (2-3-1) was set to host Butler County on Wednesday.
Russell County 7, Allen County-Scottsville 1
Host Russell County claimed a 7-1 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Aaron Shain had the lone goal off a Donavin Slone assist for the Patriots. ACS goalkeeper Leon Wielaski finished with 31 saves.
Geison Maradiaga had two goals and an assist, Dawson Bradshaw tallied two goals, Will Pratt had a goal and two assists, and Xavier Betts-Jimenez had a goal and an assist for the Lakers. Taven Roy-Foley added a goal, while teammates Yahir Casimiro-Lopez and Alex Maradiaga each had an assist in the win.
Allen County-Scottsville (0-4) next faces Hart County on Thursday in the Scotties Classic at Glasgow.
Volleyball
Edmonson County 3, Butler County 0
Kaylee Lindsey tallied 13 kills, 11 digs and a pair of blocks to pace visiting Edmonson County to a 3-0 (27-25, 25-23, 25-11) win over District 12 rival Butler County on Tuesday.
Whitney Davis had 14 digs, five kills and three aces, Alyssa Doyle totlaed 11 digs and six kills, and Rylee Laster had 10 digs and six kills for the Lady Cats.
Edmonson County (3-6, 1-0) next plays Thursday against visiting Ohio County.
Butler County (0-1, 0-1) is back in action Thursday at Cloverport.
Greenwood (4-2 overall, 2-0 District 14) is back in action Saturday at Castle (Ind.).
Warren East (2-4-1, 0-2) next plays at Franklin-Simpson on Thursday in a Kentucky 2A, Section 2 matchup.