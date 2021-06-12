A late comeback against Bowling Green has kept McCracken County's baseball season alive.
The Mustangs scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday against the Purples to walk off with a 5-4 victory in a semi-state game at Western Kentucky University's Nick Denes Field.
"They're a good team and they've won however many region titles in a row and they've experienced this before and been to Final Fours and have been state runner-up. Hat's off," Bowling Green coach Nathan Isenberg said. "Eli (Burwash) pitched his butt off. Whether it was run out of gas or they were starting to figure him out -- because he had dominated -- and we had a couple plays there and we didn't make them. We didn't make them, and they did and they won by one run. That's kind of how these games go."
After Bowling Green (34-6) led for much of the game, McCracken County (33-5) found runs late, scoring all five times in the final two frames after recording a hit each in the first five innings.
Down 4-0 entering the sixth, Braden Dodd led off with a single and Jack Bennett hit a two-run homer to left to get the Mustangs on the board.
Dylan Riley led off the bottom of the seventh with a bunt single down the third-base line, but Ben Higdon grounded into a fielder's choice in the next at-bat. Rivers Moffatt followed with a double to put two runners in scoring position, and Isenberg replaced Burwash on the mound with Carson Myers, who hit the first batter he faced to load the bases.
Higdon scored on a wild pitch, and Dodd hit a grounder to short that scored Moffatt to draw McCracken County even with Bowling Green 4-4. Braden Vinyard followed with a two-out fly ball to right field that fell in and allowed the winning run to score.
"Man, we preached from day one with these guys that we're never out of a fight, no matter what the score and no matter what the situation, that we are never out of the fight," McCracken County coach Zach Hobbs said. "I think a lot of us doubted it there in the stretch.
"Man, Burwash is a competitor and did a great job, coach Isenberg does a really good job with his program and I thought his strategy to bring Myers and Burwash the way he did it -- I was really worried about it -- and we were just able to execute there. ... It was one of those things that you've got to trust the process and we were lucky enough to come out in the end. It's a shame either team has to lose that baseball game."
Burwash allowed nine hits and one walk in his 6.1 innings pitched and struck out five batters. He also helped Bowling Green's offense get going early after a delayed first pitch.
The Purples and Mustangs entered the matchup between two top-five teams as champions of Regions 4 and 1, respectively, but were pushed back three hours from the originally scheduled start time due to high heat in Bowling Green, but it didn't take the Purples long to get on the board after first pitch.
Burwash chopped an infield single to third base to lead off the game and Bowling Green added a base runner when Dillon Maners hit a ball back to starting pitcher Josh Tucker and an attempt to turn a double play came up empty. Patrick Forbes followed by taking an 0-1 pitch over the wall in left field to put his team up 3-0.
"Tucker made one mistake tonight really, and it was to Forbes," Hobbs said. "I told our pitching staff, 'Hey, we can't let Forbes, Burwash or Myers beat us,' and man, Forbes tried his best to beat us, for sure. He swings it really well and Bowling Green's a very good baseball team."
Bowling Green added a run in the top of the fifth when Burwash led off with a stand-up triple to the gap in right-center and Forbes followed with an RBI single up the middle. Forbes finished 3-for-4 -- a triple shy of the cycle -- and drove in all four runs for the Purples. Burwash was 2-for-3 with a walk.
"We had the momentum early in the game -- I felt a big part of the game -- but I knew it's going to take seven innings, and it may take eight, nine, 10 against those guys, or even more," Isenberg said. "You just have to battle and battle, and as we talk about all the time, we have to make our 21 outs on offense extremely competitive and we have to take care of the baseball and get our 21 outs hopefully as easy as we can on defense."
Tucker pitched four innings for McCracken County, allowing three runs on three hits, a walk and two hit batters. He struck out one. Moffatt pitched the next third of an inning, allowing a run on two hits before being replaced by Cooper Ford, who pitched two thirds of an inning. Bennett closed out the final two innings allowing a hit and a walk.
The Mustangs advance to Wednesday's 4 p.m. CT state quarterfinal game at Legends Field in Lexington, where they will face Collins. The Titans beat Elizabethtown 5-3 on Saturday's in a semi-state game.