Bowling Green's Carson Myers drove in five runs and Eli Burwash hit a pair of home runs as the visiting Purples rolled to a 20-3 win over Daviess County on Saturday.
Myers was 2-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs, while Burwash scored four runs in addition to his two home runs. Nathaniel Roof also homered and tallied three RBIs, and Patrick Forbes added a home run and two RBIs.
Also for the Purples, Dillon Maners was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, Campbell Bush went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, Turner Nottmeier was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Jackson Moore and Maddox Burr drove in two runs each.
Bush started and earned the win with two scoreless innings.
Bowling Green (16-3) has won 11 straight games. The Purples return to action Monday at District 14 rival South Warren.
Warren East 9, Madisonville-North Hopkins 3
Braylen Lee was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead host Warren East to a 9-3 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins on Saturday.
Chase Carver drove in two runs and tallied two stolen bases, while Gage Elkins added an RBI for the Raiders.
Tanner Goad earned the win after allowing two runs in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out three.
Warren East (13-7) is at Cumberland County on Monday.
Glasgow 7, Franklin-Simpson 5
Glasgow's Cole Stephens and Tyler Lane each tallied a pair of doubles and drove in two runs apiece as the visiting Scotties claimed a 7-5 win over Franklin-Simpson on Saturday.
Hunter Scott was 2-for-3, Jackson Poland drove in two runs and Camron Hayden added an RBI in the win.
Poland started and garnered the win, allowing four runs in four innings. He struck out three. Lane earned the save after tossing the final three innings, allowing one run while striking out three.
Dalton Fiveash was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs, while teammate Connor Vincent went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Wildcats in the loss.
Glasgow (9-8) next hosts District 15 rival Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday. Franklin-Simpson (8-8) visits District 13 foe Russellville on Tuesday.