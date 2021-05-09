Carson Myers drove in five runs and Bowling Green beat visiting Male 7-4 on Saturday.
Myers went 2-for-2 in the win, with one of those hits being a grand slam in the third inning to help the Purples get out to a 7-0 lead. Patrick Forbes finished with two RBIs for Bowling Green, and Dillon Maners posted a multi-hit day, going 2-for-3.
Brady Key picked up the win, allowing two runs – one earned – on three hits and four walks in 6.0 innings. He struck out 10 batters. Jackson Moore allowed two runs on three hits in 0.2 innings and Forbes walked one and struck out one in 0.1 innings on the mound.
Bowling Green is scheduled to play back-to-back games against District 14 foe Greenwood Monday and Tuesday, with the first matchup scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bowling Green.
SOFTBALL
South Warren 4, McCracken County 0
Selynna Metcalfe pitched a complete-game shutout as the Spartans beat McCracken County 4-0 in the Best of the West at Buchanon Park in Bowling Green.
Metcalfe allowed five hits and one walk while striking out four in the outing. Katie Walker and McLaine Hudson each tallied 2-for-3 performances, while Walker, Caroline Pitcock and Hope White each drove in a run in the win.
Oldham County 5, South Warren 4
The Lady Colonels' win streak is now at seven games after a 5-4 victory over the Spartans in the Best of the West.
Amaya Wuthrich and Madison Davis each had two-hit days and drove in a run from Oldham County, and Kendall Gaddie also brought in a run. Kalee Rose allowed four runs – three earned – on 12 hits and two walks in the complete-game win. She struck out four batters.
Metcalfe homered and drove in three runs in the loss, and Carrie Enlow also tallied an RBI in a two-hit performance. Emily Reynolds went 4-for-4 and Pitcock went 3-for-3. Reynolds took the loss in the circle, allowing five runs – three earned – on five hits and four walks. She struck out seven batters in 6.0 innings.