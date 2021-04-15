Bowling Green's Carson Myers went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to pace the host Purples to a 15-4 baseball win in five innings over Daviess County on Wednesday.
Patrick Forbes, Eli Burwash and Dillon Maners drove in two runs apiece in the win. Blake Ginter and Campbell Bush also added an RBI each, while Turner Nottmeier had two of the Purples' eight stolen bases in the game.
Forbes picked up the win, allowing four runs (two earned) in five innings. He struck out 10 batters.
Bowling Green (7-3) was scheduled to host Lyon County on Thursday.
Softball
Barren County 3, Bowling Green 1
Mary Schalk and Lilie Broady both homered to lift host Barren County to a 3-1 win over Bowling Green on Wednesday.
Schalk was 2-for-3 with a solo homer, while Alyssa Curtis also went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Trojanettes.
Broady started and earned the win with a complete-game performance. She allowed one run off two hits and two walks while striking out six.
Barren County (9-0) returns to action Friday against Lafayette in the Dan Powers Softball Classic at Great Crossings Park in Georgetown.
Bowling Green (0-5) was slated to host Franklin-Simpson on Thursday.