Warren Central senior Natalie Naftel pitched a complete game and drove in three runs to lead the visiting Lady Dragons to an 8-3 softball victory over Metcalfe County on Wednesday.
In the circle, Naftel pitched seven innings and allowed three runs off five hits and a walk while striking out two to earn the victory. At the plate, Naftel was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, scored a run and stole a base.
Edith Burns went 3-for-4, Emma Updegraff tallied a double and an RBI, Jazlyn Glover drove in a run and scored twice and Ning Cing and Ariana Pineda added one RBI apiece.
Warren Central (12-15) was scheduled to host Grayson County on Thursday.
South Warren 2, Owensboro Catholic 1
Briley Pruitt drove in both runs for host South Warren in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Owensboro Catholic.
McLaine Hudson added a hit and stole a pair of bases for the Spartans, who totaled five hits.
The two runs were enough for South Warren starting pitcher Layla Ogden, who fired a complete game. She allowed one run off just one hit and three walks while striking out eight to earn the victory.
South Warren (24-4) was scheduled to visit Barren County on Thursday.
Barren County 11, Cumberland County 1
Barren County eighth-grader Chloe Witcher broke the school single-season strikeout record as the host Trojanettes rolled to an 11-1 win in five innings over Cumberland County on Wednesday.
Witcher finished with 10 strikeouts in her five innings of work to run her total to 224 strikeouts this season. Witcher allowed one run off two hits and a pair of walks over five innings to earn the win.
Katie Murphy tallied a double and drove in four runs to lead the Trojanettes at the plate. Adison Reed was 2-for-2, Riley Reed went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored, Mary Schalk drove in a pair of runs, and Abby Elmore, Briley Aidala, Mia Long and Norah Shirley tallied one RBI each.
Barren County (24-1) was scheduled to host South Warren on Thursday.