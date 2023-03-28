Warren Central senior starting pitcher Natalie Naftel fired a a complete game to lead the visiting Lady Dragons to a 5-4 softball win over Caverna on Monday.
Naftel allowed four unearned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six. At the plate, Naftel drove in a run and scored another.
Daisy Finn was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Edith Burns went 2-for-3, Jewel Walterman tallied a double and an RBI and Emma Updegraff and Parker Hawks added an RBI each in the win.
Warren Central (4-4) was slated to host Trinity (Whitesville) on Tuesday.
Warren East 6, Edmonson County 2
Alyssa Matlock went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs to pace host Warren East to a 6-2 win over Edmonson County on Monday.
Madison Hymer went 2-for-3 with a triple, Rileigh Jones was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Haylie Brasel was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Lydia Jones went 2-for-4 and Jaeleigh Childers added an RBI for the Lady Raiders.
East starting pitcher Autumn Brooks earned the win after allowing two runs on six hits and no walks while striking out six over five innings. Tristen Lindsey finished up with two scoreless innings of relief.
Warren East (5-2) was set to visit Barren County on Tuesday.
Julie Norris went 2-for-3 with a double and Annie Kiper tallied an RBI for the Lady Cats.
Edmonson County (3-3) was slated to host McLean County on Tuesday.
ACS 16, Glasgow 6
Aubrey Williams was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs to boost host Allen County-Scottsville to a 16-6 win in five innings over District 15 rival Glasgow on Monday.
Dani Eaton went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Clara Berry had a triple and two RBIs, Jacie Rice tallied a double and an RBI and Brooklyn Oliver, Shiloh Knievel and Haiden Brown added an RBI each for the Lady Patriots.
ACS starting pitcher Addison Ausbrooks pitched two scoreless innings for the win. She struck out four. Claire Clay piched the final three innings to earn the save.
ACS (4-0 overall, 1-0 District 15) was scheduled to host Bowling Green on Tuesday.
Emory Gardner went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs to pace the Lady Scotties. Jakylie Green, Kayla Kirkpatrick, Teairra Saltsman and Kensey Johnson each drove in a run.
Glasgow (2-2, 0-1) was set to host Metcalfe County on Tuesday in a 4th Region All 'A' Classic matchup.
Logan County 14, HCC 1
McKenzie Robinson went 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs to spark visiting Logan County to a 14-1 win in five innings against Hopkins County Central on Monday.
Sydni Black was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Nora Epley went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI, Keirsten Harper was 2-for-2, Hailey Burgess went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Shayla Johnson homered and drove in two runs, Emerson McKinnis tallied a double and an RBI and Trinity Case added an RBI for the Lady Cougars.
Burgess pitched all five innings for the complete-game win, allowing one unearned run off six hits while striking out six.
Logan County (2-2) was set to visit District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Barren County 12, Franklin-Simpson 2
Riley Reed went 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead host Barren County to a 12-2 win in five innings over Franklin-Simpson on Monday.
Kaitlyn Elmore was 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI, Adison Smith went 2-for-2, Abby Elmore was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Katie Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Lizzie Smith had a home run and two RBIs and Briley Aidala added an RBI for the Trojanettes.
Starting pitcher Chloe Witcher worked all five innings for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out four. Barren County (7-0) was set to host District 15 foe Warren East on Tuesday.
Allie Utley went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, and Zori Stout added an RBI for the Lady Wildcats.
Franklin-Simpson (1-4) was scheduled to host District 13 rival Logan County on Tuesday.