When sports writer Elliott Pratt proposed the idea last week that each of us on the Bowling Green Daily News sports staff should recount the top five games we've ever covered in our careers, it sounded like a fine idea in this sports-starved time of the coronavirus.
Just rifle through the old memory bank, pluck out a few gems to share – nothing to it. Considering I started in sports writing as a freshman with Western Kentucky's College Heights Herald back in 1991, I'd conservatively estimate I've covered something like a billion sporting events – OK, not really, but it sometimes feels like it.
These days and for much of my career, my job largely consists of producing the daily paper you're hopefully reading right now (hint, hint) or at least checking out our content – stories, photos, video – on the paper's website (bgdailynews.com). I work with our writers as an editor and occasional sounding board, filling in with coverage help as needed when we're short-handed or I'm otherwise available.
Still, I've been lucky a few times.
Coming up with a top five was difficult – had to leave a few of my very favorites on memory's cutting-room floor – but here's the top five games/performances I've personally covered as a sports writer.
May 18, 2005 – Sarah Bowman runs the fastest 3,200 meters in the nation
I've seen so many great individual performances over the years, moments when athletes have risen to the occasion to surpass expectations with sheer brilliance. This one stands out above them all, even going on 15 years, from my time working at the Winchester (Va.) Star.
It's not like Sarah Bowman was a surprise. Then a senior at Fauquier High School (Warrenton, Va.), Bowman came into the Northwestern District Meet already holding the nation's fastest time that year in the 800 meters (2:05.41) and had earlier in the year posted the country's quickest 1,600 (4:44.09).
Bowman, a University of Tennessee signee who went on to become a nine-time NCAA champion and represent the USA at the international level, was a bona fide superstar as a middle distance runner. The Northwestern District meet was, for some reason, divided into a two-day event, meaning Bowman had the opportunity to add an event she'd only ever run a few times in her high school career – the 3,200 – to pick up a few points for her team.
Again, this was a district meet – not a state competition, let alone one of those elite events that draw the top national runners and push down times – and it wasn't Bowman's specialty. From the opening gun, Bowman was off on just short of what I would describe as a sprint – a pace she maintained for eight incredible laps with no one near, let alone pushing her. The second-place finisher, future Division I runner and 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials qualifier Jillian Pollack – was more than a minute behind. Bowman finished that race in 10:16.03 for the nation's fastest time in that event up to that point – and she did it easy.
The next day, Bowman came back and won the 1,600 in 4:41.17 and took the 800 in 2:08.62 – both fantastic, elite-level times – but that 3,200 is the one I'll always remember.
Spring 1999 – Corey Hart's junior season
Yeah, yeah – I know this isn't a specific game, but hear me out. As I was talking with my wife about this project, she immediately chimed in – "Corey Hart."
Back in the early days of my sports writing career before I was so chronically desk-bound, I did have the chance to get out much more often to games. In 1999, I was looking forward to seeing how much a lanky, loose-limbed shortstop from Greenwood was shaping up as an upperclassmen. At one of those early-season games, I brought along my wife. As I was chatting with her about this young star in the making, she stopped me mid-stream – "Who hit that?" – in response to a particularly well-struck home run. It was Hart, of course, and my wife informed me that she knew it because the ball "just sounded different" off his bat.
So as for that season? Hart hit 21 home runs (still tied for fifth-best ever in the state) with 64 RBIs and batted .559. He had a three-homer game against Spencer County that I was not at, but I did see plenty of those home runs.
In January 2000, I was off to Virginia to continue my career elsewhere and wasn't fortunate enough to see Hart's senior season. But I knew a star when I saw one and so did my wife – Hart went on become a two-time All-Star with the Milwaukee Brewers in an 11-year Major League career cut short by injuries.
Sept 5, 1997 – Jeremy Britt runs and runs
Another oldie but goodie, the night Warren East junior Jeremy Britt demolished the Owensboro Red Devils.
I didn't think about it at the time, but that early-season game was just my second-ever time covering high school football. I had done the season preview on Warren East, and I knew from talking to Raiders head coach Randy Reese that he had big plans for Britt that season. Compact, shifty and built like a tank, Britt resembled a high-school version of Detroit Lions star Barry Sanders.
Coming off a 200-plus yard rushing performance in the season opener, Britt was in for even more work that night with starting quarterback Jeremy Stuckey out with an illness. Even that knowledge didn't prepare me for what I witnessed that night. Britt took handoff after handoff from backup Kalen Young, tallying 55 carries in all. Afterward, Britt told me he didn't remember much of the first half after a hard hit early in the game.
If he was injured, it didn't show. Britt shredded the Red Devils that night for a state-record 486 rushing yards – I had it at 492, but I won't quibble – and eight touchdowns in a 51-36 win. Britt's final carry, a 38-yard touchdown run with 38 seconds left, came when he was sprung with a devastating block by future Indiana tight end Stephen "Big Dog" Anthony.
Britt finished that season with 2,561 rushing yards (averaging 232.8 yards per game), but that night against Owensboro when he broke a 24-year-old state record (472 yards by Fulton County's Thomas Walker in 1973) stands out all these years later for sheer dominance. Britt transferred to Danville following his junior season, then went on to a productive collegiate career at Centre. His big night against the Red Devils still ranks third all time in state annals for single-game rushing yards.
Sept. 14, 2007 – Corey Smith launches one
This one came during my time as sports editor for the Martinsburg (W.Va.) Journal, when I would occasionally grab a game. Musselman High School – home of the green-and-red clad Applemen – was often my choice since it was less than a mile from my house and allowed for a home-cooked dinner before the game.
It wasn't exactly a coveted assignment – an early-season matchup against out-of-state opponent Central-Woodstock (Va.). Musselman, led by West Virginia high school coaching legend Denny Price, was expected to win with ease.
That's not how it happened, though, as the visiting Falcons hung tough. The game was close enough that Price elected to try something novel with his prized kicker – a free kick after a fair catch near the end of the first half.
Smith, who had already committed to Alabama, certainly had the leg for a long attempt. His parents ran a dance studio just up the road from my house, and Corey occasionally helped out with ballroom dancing lessons.
Musselman's Waldeck Field had a natural-grass surface that Smith ruefully described as "a cow field," and the wind was slightly against him as he lined up for the kick. Smith still split the uprights for a 59-yard yard field goal, shattering the previous state record. The Applemen went on to win 20-13, and Smith completed his senior season by connecting on 13-of-18 field goals en route to all-state recognition as both a place-kicker and punter before moving on to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide before ultimately finishing out his career at West Virginia as a kickoff specialist.
June 6 and June 8, 1997 – Kristy Hall gives all
One last trip back into the deep memory vault. My first time covering the KHSAA state softball tournament was something of a saga.
Region 4 champion Greenwood leaned on ace pitcher Kristy Hall, never more than in the state tournament. Hall opened her day with a complete-game shutout in the Lady Gators' 3-0 win over Russell, then followed with a brilliant three-hit shutout over hometown favorite Owensboro Catholic at Panther Creek Park.
Hall's day wasn't done yet – her third game pitted the Kentucky Wesleyan signee against No. 2-ranked Manual and their ace pitcher, Miss Softball Jackie Elston. Hall matched Elston zero for zero through nine scoreless innings, fanning 12 batters while Elston had 14. Hall finally slipped in the top of the 10th, allowing four straight singles as Manual pulled out a 3-0 win.
There wouldn't have been much time to rest Hall's sore back, with more games scheduled the following day. But rain pushed back the tournament, giving Greenwood's ace a bit of rest. She'd need it, as Hall opened with a rematch against Russell and tossed 10 scoreless innings in Greenwood's 2-0 win. Fifteen minutes later, Hall was back at it and went seven more innings in a 3-1 win over Meade County.
No. 1-ranked Reidland awaited, and Hall was back in the circle for the third time that day. Again, she fired a complete game while holding Reidland to five hits for a 3-0 win to earn the Lady Gators' first appearance in the state championship game.
Naturally, Greenwood had to face Manual and Elston once more. Hall, already 24 innings into the day, demanded another start from Lady Gators coach Penny Reece. She shut down Manual for five innings in a scoreless game before the Lady Crimson scratched out the only run of the game in a 1-0 victory.
Hall finished the tournament with seven complete games, allowing five runs over 54 innings.
Reece would lead the Lady Gators to three state championships – the first coming 10 years later – but Hall's extraordinary effort remains unforgettable for me all these years later.
