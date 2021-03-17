Mark Nelson is no stranger to building programs in Warren County.
Nelson helped guide the Greenwood football team the Class 6A semifinals in the last of his nine-year stint from 2001-09. He then laid the foundation for the South Warren program, serving as the head coach for four years.
Now Nelson has been tasked with turning around a Warren Central football team whose last win was in 2015 – a span of 52 games. He was named the Dragons' head coach on Tuesday, the program’s third different coach since the start of the 2016 season.
Nelson called the chance to guide the Dragons an "unbelievable opportunity," adding he is ready for the challenge.
“It’s going to be fun teaching there, it’s going to be fun coaching,” Nelson said. “I am excited about it. It’s a great opportunity to coach kids again.”
Nelson met with his team Tuesday, eager to start a new chapter.
“Warren Central is a great place,” Nelson said. “When I talked to the kids, they had their eyes focused on me and I was so fired up after I got done speaking with them because of how hungry they are. It’s not going to be just me. It’s going to be the coaches coming in and what they have to offer them and the kids buying into what we are going to do. This is a hungry bunch and standing in front of them today was impressive.”
He added that he sees a team that is ready to leave the past behind and start a new era of Warren Central football.
“We are only looking at the future,” Nelson said. “We are not going to look backwards. We’re going to plow forward and start off with the fundamentals of football. We are going to get them stronger. I think the future is bright.
“We are looking at what these kids are going to bring to the table and we are going to have a good time building it. It’s going to be a process. Now how long of a process lasts is anybody’s guess. I think the excitement of the coaching staff on board is going to really make these kids excited.”
Nelson plans to hit the ground running in his new position, starting to work with the kids as early as next week. He also has put together a coaching staff that includes former Greenwood head coach Greg Cavanah, Walter York, Burt Stinson and former Warren Central coach Joe Hood – the man the field is named after.
“These guys I have coming in are excited about coaching these young men and that is what coaching is about,” Nelson said. “You want to produce young men in the football program at Warren Central that come back and help the school out, help the community out.”
And while Nelson will have to get familiar with his players, he comes in with a good idea of his opponents – having played against district foes Allen County-Scottsville, Franklin-Simpson and Warren East at his previous schools.
“The district is very strong,” Nelson said. “With that being said, I think these kids are ready to explode over here.”